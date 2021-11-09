DevonWay QMS and EAM Software Selected by Los Angeles County Cancer Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of asset, quality, and safety management software to highly regulated enterprises, today announced that it will provide Quality Management System (QMS), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Business Intelligence to City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment organization for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases located in Duarte, California.

With scientists, treatment staff, and manufacturing facilities side-by-side, City of Hope's treatments can quickly travel from laboratory to patient. City of Hope's Quality Assurance Department sought world-class software to support industry compliance standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) across manufacturing sites, including the Center for Biomedicine & Genetics, the Cellular Therapies Production Center, and the Chemical GMP Synthesis Facility. Additionally, they required support for FDA 21CFR Part 11 and FACT (Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy) Standards for high-quality medical and laboratory practices in cellular therapies.

City of Hope chose DevonWay software-as-a-service (SaaS) to meet their requirements and for its centralized, intuitive, and integrated software to ensure consistent and continuously improving product quality and regulatory compliance.

"We are proud to collaborate with City of Hope and honored to support them in providing high-quality, leading-edge care to cancer patients," said Chris Moustakas, President and CEO of DevonWay. "Moreover, this project is another example of a large organization needing software that can accommodate quality, asset management, and other operational functions in a single, seamless, unified platform."

Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. A national leader in advancing research and treatment protocols, City of Hope has been ranked among the nation's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report for over a decade.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

