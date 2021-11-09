Circle Launches Venture Fund To Support Early-Stage Blockchain Projects & Companies

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial, LLC today announced the launch of Circle Ventures to invest in compelling, early-stage blockchain projects and companies that further Circle's mission to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs and individual investors is an important area of focus for the company.

In addition to providing internet-based payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, Circle is also the principal operator of USDC, the fastest growing, regulated dollar digital currency and operator of SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the United States. Circle Ventures portfolio companies will also have access to SeedInvest's network of over 500,000 investors, and deep experience with compliant internet capital formation.

"Since our inception, Circle has envisioned how to help scale the greater blockchain and crypto ecosystem," said Jeremy Fox-Geen, CFO at Circle. "Circle Ventures is another way to contribute, and we're excited to support our industry's innovators and entrepreneurs and identify compelling early-stage companies, technologies, projects and protocols to help realize our mission."

Circle Ventures has already deployed initial capital and is looking to the community of entrepreneurs, developers and innovators in the blockchain ecosystem to help identify opportunities for future deployments. Early stage companies and projects interested in exploring an opportunity to partner with Circle Ventures should visit circle.com/en/circle-ventures .

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the leading dollar digital currency powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments with a circulation greater than $33 billion and over $1.3 trillion in on-chain transactions. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, one of the largest startup fundraising platforms in the U.S., which is a registered broker dealer. Learn more at https://circle.com .

