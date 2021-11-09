Capital One Launches Venture X, Its New Class Of Travel Card, Which Helps Fuel People's Passion For Travel

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One (NYSE: COF) today launched Venture X, its new class of travel card. Venture X offers customers enhanced earn everywhere, with 2X miles on every purchase, plus enhanced earn on travel (10X on hotels and rental cars, and 5X on flights booked via Capital One Travel). The card comes with straightforward travel perks, including up to a $300 annual credit for bookings made on Capital One Travel, 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary, unlimited access to Capital One Lounges and to more than 1,300 Priority Pass™ lounges worldwide, and so much more.

In addition to these best-in-class benefits, Venture X cardholders who sign up now can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months and will also receive up to $200 in statement credits during their first cardholder year for vacation rentals like Airbnb, TurnKey, Vacasa and Vrbo.

"Throughout the last year, we stayed closely connected to our customers and industry experts," said Lauren Liss, managing vice president, Card at Capital One. "While the travel experience may look different for some people right now, it continues to be a passion point for many. Trips both near and far provide an opportunity to get away, connect, recharge, and explore. With this in mind, Capital One is continuing to find new ways to offer best-in-class travel products, like Venture X, and experiences that help people do what they love, wherever and whenever that may be."

At a competitive $395 annual fee, Venture X offers the following product features and benefits:

Enhanced Earn

Elevated rewards on all types of spending. Venture X cardholders earn unlimited double miles on all purchases (2X), enhanced earn on flights (5X), hotels and rental cars (10X) when booking via Capital One Travel.

Valuable, Limited-Time Offers

100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of an account opening.

A limited-time statement credit of up to $200 for vacation rentals (e.g., Airbnb and Vrbo) during the first cardholder year.

Easy-to-Use, Premium Travel Perks

Up to $300 back in statement credits each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel.

10,000 mile anniversary bonus (equal to $100 towards travel) each year after you renew your account.

Unlimited access to Capital One Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass™ lounges worldwide.

Complimentary Hertz President's Circle® status, where you can skip the rental counter, choose from the widest selection of Hertz cars, and enjoy guaranteed upgrades.

Up to $100 statement credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

Exclusive access to top-tier entertainment, sports and dining events across the country through the Capital One Experiences program.

Differentiated Flexibility, So You Can Travel When and How You Want

Unlike many airline, hotel, or other travel rewards cards, Venture X offers multiple flexible ways to redeem rewards. Customers can use miles to book via Capital One Travel, transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs, or redeem rewards for any recent travel purchases, including vacation rentals, flights, hotels, rideshares, cruises, and more.

Rewarding You When You Share Venture X with Family and Friends

Option to add additional cardholders to share your account and benefits at no extra cost.

Primary cardholders can earn up to 100,000 miles per year for referring friends (up to four referrals per year; 25,000 miles awarded per referral).

One of the hallmarks for Venture X customers is Capital One Travel. The new travel booking experience has innovative features like predictive pricing models and tools to ensure customers get the best offers available. Capital One Travel provides access to thousands of flights, hotels, and rental cars, along with features like free price-drop protection and 24/7 price alert technology. In the coming weeks, Capital One Travel will offer customers the option to freeze the price of a flight and return up to 14 days later to book it.

In addition to Capital One Travel, Venture X cardholders can get unlimited access to Capital One Lounges. Capital One Lounges offer a modern space full of premium amenities that provide visitors with a best-in-class travel experience from the moment they step through the door. This includes an industry-leading food and beverage program focused on locally sourced ingredients, uniquely and sustainably packaged premium grab-and-go selections, and health and wellness amenities including a cycling and a yoga room, and relaxation rooms with eye covers, blankets and other luxury amenities to help you recharge away from the crowds.

"Venture X is the next step on our travel journey, building off of the flexible rewards offered through the Venture product suite to include enhanced earn on travel, along with a wide array of top-tier benefits and redemption options that help customers venture further," Liss added.

Like all Capital One credit cards, the new Venture X card has no minimums for rewards redemptions, no category caps, no blackout dates, no foreign transaction fees, and it comes with the same great digital benefits and features that have made Capital One an innovator in its industry.

For more information about the new Venture X card from Capital One, visit https://www.capitalone.com/credit-cards/venture-x .

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.9 billion in deposits and $425.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

