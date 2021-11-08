Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Columbia, Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming February 2022 opening of Crunch Columbia, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment near the University of Missouri. Crunch Columbia will be located at 101 S Providence Rd, in a renovated space that was formerly the Office Depot.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/columbia-mo or call 573-355-5899 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Columbia will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch Columbia is owned by fitness duo Brian Hibbard and John Armatas. Together they've opened 16 locations nationwide, with plans to open five more Crunch clubs this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Columbia. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said co-owner Brian Hibbard. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

