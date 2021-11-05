DouYu International Holdings Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021

WUHAN, China, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("Douyu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 22/F, Building A, New Development International Center, No. 473 Guanshan Avenue, Hongshan District, Wuhan, Hubei Province, 430073, People's Republic of China on December 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Beijing Time). No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 8, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to attend, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are also welcome to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders and ADS holders may access the Company's annual report on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company by emailing Investor Relations at ir@douyu.tv.

