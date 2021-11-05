Dallas County Jury Returns $2 Million Fraud Verdict in Roofing Dispute

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dallas County jury has returned a $2 million verdict against a San Diego-based spray-applied roofing products manufacturer, finding that the company failed to properly train and vet its recommended installer and did not thoroughly inspect the finished roof for a large commercial building in Sunnyvale, Texas. As a result, the property sustained significant damage and required extensive repairs.

According to allegations in the lawsuit filed by the building's owner, those failures by the management of Rhino Linings Corporation resulted in the building experiencing more than 200 leaks and required the installation of a new metal roof over the Rhino Linings products to prevent further damage.

On November 4, a 12-person jury in the 44th District Court in Dallas County unanimously found that Rhino Linings committed fraud, negligent misrepresentation, negligence, and gross negligence and returned actual and punitive damages on behalf of Dallas-based 2x2 Partnership Limited.

"We're obviously pleased by this outcome on behalf of Michael Adell and 2x2, and hope it provides a cautionary tale for manufacturers," says Alan Loewinsohn of Loewinsohn Deary Simon Ray LLP in Dallas, lead counsel for 2x2. "Companies such as Rhino Linings must properly train and vet their installers or risk outcomes such as this in litigation."

The case is 2x2 Partnership, Ltd. v. Rhino Linings Corporation et al., NO. DC-18-13009, in the 44th District Court in Dallas County.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Loewinsohn Deary Simon Ray LLP