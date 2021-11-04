Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ Sponsorship of Pets for Vets® Supports a Robotic Pets Program for Veterans Ultimate Pet Nutrition's Donations Also Provide Ongoing Care and Training for Pets for Vets Veteran and Shelter Animal Matches Since 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ , which provides some of the most advanced nutritional solutions on the market for dogs and cats founded by award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author Dr. Gary Richter, celebrates their three-year sponsorship of Pets for Vets ®, a nonprofit organization that uses a unique, successful method for pairing shelter pets in need with veterans.

Former Army nurse Cathy McDonough Drake with robotic dog and veteran Air Force Cargo Specialist Alfred with Louie.

As a result of donations provided by Ultimate Pet Nutrition, Pets for Vets has been able to provide ongoing veterinary care and assistance with monthly pet food for matched veterans, as well as implement a new Robotic Pets Program. The new program, which launched during the pandemic, supports veterans who aren't able to care for a live cat or dog. To date, Pets for Vets have placed 30 robotic pets to veterans in need.

"Pet companionship can have such an incredible impact on a person's life. The unconditional love is unlike any other bond on earth," said Dr. Gary Richter, founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition. "We're proud to sponsor Pets for Vets and the work they do to pair brave veterans who return home with physical or emotional injuries with shelter animals for a mutually beneficial bond that makes a difference in both of their lives. Now, these robotic pets can also bring an extraordinary emotional quality to the life of a vet, and we are thrilled we can make this happen for those so deserving."

"We're incredibly thankful for the support of Dr. Richter and Ultimate Pet Nutrition," said Ann Black, President, Board of Directors of Pets for Vets. "We are so grateful to continue our relationship and further the great work that helps veterans and shelter animals."

For more information, please visit ultimatepetnutrition.com/giving-back .

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition integrates conventional and holistic methods to develop products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Complete 100% raw freeze-dried dog food, the popular Nutra Bites line of freeze-dried raw treats for cats and dogs, the canine supplement Nutra Thrive , and Nutra Thrive for Cats . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition, and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM, is an award-winning veterinarian, international bestselling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition™. In addition to mastering traditional veterinary medicine, Dr. Richter is certified in veterinary acupuncture and veterinary chiropractic. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special — based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide — is airing nationwide.

About Pets for Vets

Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Pets for Vets, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with chapters in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. Pets for Vets® helps heal the emotional wounds of military Veterans by using the power of the human-animal bond to provide a second chance for shelter animals that are rescued, trained and paired with American Veterans who could benefit from a companion animal. To learn more go to petsforvets.com .

Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ with Pets for Vets®

