Mesmerize Expands Presence in Minority Communities via New Partnership with Clinica Hispana

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce the expansion of its network of medical clinics to include Clinica Hispana locations throughout Texas. Clinica Hispana is a Spanish-speaking network of clinics offering affordable healthcare to the Hispanic community.

Clinica Hispana provides general medical and family services and currently has seventeen locations in Texas, with plans to expand in the near future. Mesmerize is installing digital TV screens in Clinica Hispana's waiting rooms, exposing patients to valuable health and wellness information while they wait to see their healthcare provider. Mesmerize's point of care network also includes over 150 retail pharmacies within 10 miles of Clinica Hispana's locations, presenting a valuable opportunity for advertisers to reach patients at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.

Mesmerize is creating custom content for Clinica Hispana as part of the partnership, which will include both English and Spanish messaging. The content will be tailored to the specific needs of the Clinica Hispana community, including targeted content about diabetes awareness, HIV/AIDS prevention, and other conditions that are more prevalent in Hispanic communities.

"Mesmerize's partnership with Clinica Hispana allows us to better communicate with underserved individuals and deliver valuable information to minority communities," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "Clinica Hispania medical clinics are vital to providing affordable access to healthcare and Mesmerize is proud to partner with an organization that shares our mission to help improve healthcare accessibility and literacy for all."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT CLINICA HISPANA

Founded in 2017, Clinica Hispana offers high-quality general medical and family services to Hispanic communities throughout Texas. To learn more, visit www.ClinicaHispana.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mesmerize