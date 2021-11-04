CloudMyBiz Inc. Appoints Mike Walsh As CEO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMyBiz is pleased to announce Mike Walsh as its new CEO. An experienced director and leader, Walsh will guide the team in its mission to create efficient, custom Salesforce CRM solutions to businesses across North America along with the Founder and President, Henry Abenaim.



Mike Walsh, CloudMyBiz CEO

"Mike has a strong vision for growth and delivering excellence to our customers,'' says Abenaim.

Mike Walsh has spent the past five years with CloudMyBiz Inc., where he has experienced all sides of the business. As a Project Manager and later Director of Operations, he fostered growth of 71% since joining the company in 2016.



Mike states "I am looking forward to CloudMyBiz expanding their presence in the market and expanding into new verticals."

Prior to CloudMyBiz, Walsh held Operations Management, Sales, and Market Research positions in the information technology and services industries. As a project manager at Harbor Freight Tools, Walsh built out their IVR for customer service and inbound sales lines. Shortly after, he moved on to work with backend software at TradeMotion where he served as Project Manager to global brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, and Nissan. In 2007, he completed a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration at California Lutheran University.

About CloudMyBiz Inc.

CloudMyBiz is a leader in the world of cloud-based technology solutions for business. Founded and staffed by experts in FinTech, Lending, and Salesforce, CloudMyBiz develops custom solutions, built on the Salesforce platform, for companies across North America. CloudMyBiz specializes in Salesforce implementation, migration, integration, development, in addition to working with Third Party Applications and Custom App Development. For the Alternative Lending and Merchant Cash Advance industries, CloudMyBiz offers solutions via Fundingo. Fundingo is a loan management solution, created by CloudMyBiz, that streamlines the entire process of originating, underwriting, and servicing loans.

For More Information Contact:

Camille Reyes

Marketing Manager | Fundingo

camille@cloudmybiz.com

www.fundingo.com

CloudMyBiz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CloudMyBiz