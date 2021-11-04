Company has vertical markets in some of the world's fastest growing sectors

Advanced Container Technologies Emerges from Pandemic Stronger than Ever Company has vertical markets in some of the world's fastest growing sectors

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A, November 4, 2021. Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever. Revenues are up and demand for products is strong among all verticals, including: packaging, clean food and cash crop cultivation, and distribution.

The company operates in several verticals, all of which are growing significantly:

The packaging industry accounted for $926.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach an eye-popping $1.6 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

U.S. organic product sales climbed 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time, more than doubling the previous year's growth.

The vertical farming market size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $24.11 billion by 2030, registering an astonishing CAGR of 22.9%.

And, according to CNN, despite the global pandemic, "the cannabis industry is flourishing." Sales are on pace to top $26 billion this year, and projected to leapfrog to $45.9 billion in 2025, which would make the cannabis industry larger than the craft beer industry.

"We are in the right markets, with the right products, at the right time," says Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "We our continued focus on bringing innovation and flawless execution to these markets, we are optimistic about the future."

ABOUT ACTX

ACTX provides a single-point solution by offering a wide range of products and services, including packaging, lighting, controlled-environment cultivation systems, nutrients, and distribution networks to get products into stores.

The company's 3-part mission is to revolutionize the agriculture industry by producing and enabling clean crops where needed most; eliminating lengthy, unreliable and environmentally damaging supply chains; and reducing food contamination caused by runoffs and chemicals.

ACTX recently announced its year-over-year revenues, which showed an increase of 209% increase over the prior period.

