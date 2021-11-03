MTX Group and Ascent Soccer Announce Partnership To Develop Leadership Academy Organizations will deliver scholarships, soccer, and most importantly, transformation for the underserved youth of Malawi and Uganda

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group Inc (MTX) , a global technology consulting firm, officially announced a new partnership with US-based nonprofit Ascent Soccer . The program delivers education, critical life skills, character development, nutrition and health care, and world-class soccer training and pathways. MTX and Ascent Soccer will develop a sustainable leadership academy to expand transformational opportunities in East Africa through soccer.

The collaboration will initially establish the first female youth club soccer league in Malawi's capital city of Lilongwe, support new regional events and tournaments and provide a centralized academy platform for female empowerment and leadership. Additionally, MTX and Ascent Soccer are committed to investing in increased educational opportunities and improved quality of life for the participating athletes in Malawi and Uganda.

"MTX is committed to creating good for people with sport in a significant, economically impactful and service-oriented manner," said MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel. "Partnering with Ascent Soccer allows us to build on a foundation of mutual commitment to improving access to opportunities and the resources to succeed."

Transformation at MTX extends beyond technology. With the delivery of data-driven insights and meaningful quality-of-life programs, MTX can advance the good of the community with outcomes surrounding happiness, health and economics. The Ascent Soccer partnership is a natural extension of MTX's existing local collaborations to pursue meaningful impact in global communities through sport.

Founded in 2014, Ascent Soccer is a scholarship and talent development program with bases in Malawi and Uganda. Ascent Soccer empowers youth in need to pursue their talents and achieve success, inspires and nurtures young people to lead by example, and to believe in their ability to transform themselves, their communities and the world.

"We're thrilled to welcome an industry leader like MTX to the Ascent Soccer family," said Ascent Soccer Co-founder Adrian Bradbury. "MTX is dedicated to impact and opportunities for all, and this is just our first step together, of many, in transforming soccer, scholarship, people and our planet, where it's needed most."

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Salesforce.

ABOUT ASCENT SOCCER

Ascent Soccer empowers talent and promise in Malawi and Uganda as the greenest soccer academy on the continent. Our focus is on the region's poorest communities and its high-need boys and girls. Once identified through our national grassroots programs, we deliver comprehensive education, critical life skills, character development, nutrition and health care, and world-class soccer training and pathways.

ABOUT ASCENT MALAWI

Based in Lilongwe, Ascent Soccer Malawi is the only full-time academy soccer and scholarship program in the country. We deliver opportunities and global pathways for both boys and girls. In Malawi, Ascent Soccer has run regional talent identification events and open trials for over 25,000 youth, from which our current group of 65 student-athletes has been selected. Over our five years of programming, we have enrolled full-time soccer scholars from the Democratic Republic of Congo and every region of Malawi. The current academy set-up includes male U13, U15, U17 and U20 squads and the Ascent Girls (U18). All five groups enjoy a full-time academic, character, football and health/nutrition program, led by a committed group of international and local staff — and there are no fees or costs for any of Ascent's student-athletes. Our door is open to all, with a deep investment tailored exclusively to the unique needs and gifts of East Africa's talented youth.

