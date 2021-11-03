GDIT Awarded $190 Million Cloud Contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, $190 million contract from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for enterprise cloud modernization.

Under this contract, which was awarded in September, GDIT will deliver a scalable, hybrid multi-cloud platform to modernize USPTO's IT infrastructure. Leveraging strong relationships with leading commercial cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, GDIT will accelerate the agency's cloud adoption and migration.

"GDIT is proud to support USPTO's critical digital modernization initiatives and accelerate their cloud adoption," said Jylinda Johnson, GDIT's vice president and general manager for Government Operations. "The delivery of these cloud services will directly support inventors, entrepreneurs and organizations by making it faster and easier to file trademark and patent applications."

GDIT's support of the enterprise cloud modernization effort will increase the speed to deploy new applications while reducing agency resources maintaining legacy data centers. The company will improve IT service delivery, innovate to meet future operational demands, and work with USPTO leadership to implement the agency's cloud strategy.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

