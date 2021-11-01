CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, has announced that Jeffrey Brown, PhD, is joining the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Brown is an internationally recognized expert in the use of real-world data to support the evidentiary needs of regulatory agencies and medical product sponsors and an expert in the assessment of data quality of real-world data resources. In his role as CSO, Dr. Brown will focus on new ways to expand the use of the extensive TriNetX data assets.

TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Brown as Chief Scientific Officer

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join the TriNetX team," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "His wide-ranging academic and industry experience in the world of clinical research will be of enormous value to the company as we continue to expand our role in bringing new therapies to market faster. His accomplishments and reputation in the health research community are second to none."

Dr. Brown has more than 25 years of experience in research using real-world data, most recently as an Associate Professor in the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and as a trusted consultant to numerous research groups and pharma companies. He has been funded by the FDA, NIH, NCI, PCORI, and multiple pharma companies to conduct real-world data studies, including research to support regulatory submissions in the US and Europe.

Dr. Brown has conducted hundreds of real-world data analyses using claims, EHR, and registry data and has published more than 110 peer-reviewed papers in comparative safety, pharmacovigilance, and data quality assessment. He has given more than 150 invited talks and presentations around the world on the use of real-world data, distributed data networks, and distributed analyses.

"I've been working with TriNetX for several years as co-chair of their Strategic Advisory Board on real-world data and on other projects, and I've found their mission compelling," said Dr. Brown. "The data that TriNetX provides access to and the network and platform the company has built can be extremely valuable in improving health around the world and speeding medicines to patients to improve their lives."

"I've been impressed with the entire TriNetX team," Dr. Brown continued. "I am very pleased to be a part of the organization and to develop new ways to use the TriNetX data asset to support sponsors in the pre- and post-market safety, pharmacovigilance, health economics, and market access areas. There are so many unique ways that the data can be leveraged to help the clinical research community."

Dr. Brown assumes his new role effective today, November 1, 2021.

