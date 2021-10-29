Dr. Squatch and Halo Power Up Consumers' Shower Routine with New Spartan Scrub Soap

Spartan Scrub is the Ultimate Armor, Empowering Men to Lead Heroic and Victorious Lives, Continuously Raising the Bar and Striving for Excellence - In and Out of the Shower

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , a fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care company, today announced the launch of Spartan Scrub, their limited edition soap made in collaboration with 343 Industries . This partnership celebrates the 20th anniversary of the legendary Halo franchise, powering up consumers' shower routine with a new soap that will leave them energized, focused, and ready to take on any challenge in gaming or in life.

Spartan Scrub features unique ingredients all rooted in Halo lore, like exfoliating Little John and Bishops Wort and soothing Sevenbark Root. The scent was thoughtfully formulated with aromas of silver sage, yuzu and cedarwood. Its color inspiration is an ode to the Master Chief's iconic green armor and orange visor of his helmet. Like all Dr. Squatch products, Spartan Scrub is made from natural ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients.

"We're very proud to partner with an iconic game franchise like Halo," said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Squatch. "Our customers are big fans of the Halo brand, as is our team at Dr. Squatch, so we knew there was an opportunity to create something unique. Together we've created the ultimate armor for customers: a natural soap made with the best natural ingredients that truly makes you feel heroic."

"Wearing armor all day and saving the universe can be hard work, and sometimes leaves you dirty," said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "When we realized we had the chance to bring Spartan Scrub to Earth with Dr. Squatch, it was an easy decision. Hopefully we can all be clean heroes!"

Early access to purchase Spartan Scrub is available to Dr. Squatch subscribers for $6 on Oct. 29, and will be available to the wider public on November 1 for $8. Spartan Scrub is available to purchase exclusively on Dr. Squatch's website at www.drsquatch.com .

About Dr. Squatch Soap Company

Dr. Squatch is a men's natural soap and personal care company, and one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country, reaching approximately $100 million in sales in 2020. Dr. Squatch's hero products are natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch sells high quality personal care products for men made in America and wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" https://drsquatch.com .

