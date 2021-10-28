White Castle Celebrates Veterans Day by Giving Complimentary Combo Meal to Veterans and Active Duty Service Members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle®, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged-goods company, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal #1-#6 or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Thursday, Nov. 11.

"Both past and current members of the U.S. military have put their lives on the line to protect us and the freedoms we all hold dear," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Offering a complimentary meal is a small but very genuine token of our appreciation for the sacrifices they've made on behalf of our country."

Veterans and those on active duty are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive this offer in recognition of their service. No purchase is necessary, but veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID.

