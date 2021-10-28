Vivera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sahar S. Pugh as General Counsel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals announced today that Sahar S. Pugh will join the Company as General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs. In this role, Pugh will lead the Company's legal, regulatory, and compliance strategy.

With nearly two decades of experience in practicing law, Pugh will provide legal support to the Company's executive team. Her multifaceted background in complex litigation, employment law, and business transactions, combined with her passion for working for start-ups and entrepreneurs, will play a significant role in supporting the Company's growth strategy.

"Sahar has a successful track record of advising corporations in their legal operations," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "Her guidance will not only be advantageous to the Company's progression, but also its culture. We are excited to welcome her to our leadership team, and her experience will be instrumental as Vivera continues to grow and navigate new laws and regulations in its industry."

Pugh is the Of Counsel for plaintiff firm, Milstein, Jackson, Fairchild & Wade, LLP. She earned her J.D. in 2002 from Whittier College School of Law and is admitted to practice law in all California state courts and before the United States District Courts of California. Pugh is a member of the American Bar Association, the Orange County Bar Association, and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance.

"I am looking forward to leading Vivera's legal affairs," said Pugh. "The Company is undertaking some of the nation's biggest health challenges, and I am honored to be a part of its journey."

The pharmaceutical and bioscience industries can be litigious; therefore, there are several benefits to having in-house counsel. In addition to ensuring the Company remains compliant in its operations, in-house counsel can better understand Vivera and its objectives which can expedite many legal processes. With this insight, attorneys like Pugh can more effectively communicate information to the executive team in the context of the Company, translating to more informed decision-making and better outcomes.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

