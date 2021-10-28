Lightwave Logic to Present at November Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will present at the ROTH 10th Annual Virtual Technology Conference and the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo in November 2021.

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to host a presentation during the Ladenburg conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each conference.

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2

Webcast: https://ladenburg21.mysequire.com/

ROTH 10th Annual Virtual Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday & Thursday, November 17-18, 2021

A live audio webcast and archive of the Ladenburg event presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on any of the above conferences, or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH or Ladenburg representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

