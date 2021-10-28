Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $83.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ameris Bancorp logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ameris Bancorp)

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $295.0 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, compared with $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $287.2 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our continued organic success and strong third quarter results show the strength and focus of our team of bankers. We grew loans 7% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans, while growing low cost deposits at the same pace. In addition, we had another solid quarter of tangible book value growth at 3.8% for the quarter due to the core earnings power of our Company. We remain focused on growth opportunities in the premier markets in the Southeast, which we are confident will lead us to continue to deliver top financial results. I am energized by our momentum and look forward to a strong 2022."

Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2021 include the following:

Net income of $81.7 million , or $1.17 per diluted share, compared with $88.3 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021

Growth in tangible book value of 3.8%, or $1.01 per share, to $27.46 at September 30, 2021 , compared with $26.45 at June 30, 2021

Organic growth in loans of $43.7 million , or 1.2% annualized (and $251.3 million , or 7.0% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the third quarter of 2021

Increase in net interest income, excluding accretion, of $1.3 million , from $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $158.7 million in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.51%, compared with 1.63% in the second quarter of 2021

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 40.44% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 36.79% a year ago

Net recoveries during the third quarter of $127,000 , compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million , or 0.07% of loans, in the second quarter of 2021

Repurchased 137,370 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $6.5 million , or an average price of $47.56 per share

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $162.8 million, compared with $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $163.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, down from 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points due to this excess liquidity, as well as a decline in accretion income, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of three basis points during the quarter and increases in average loans. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in accretion income for the third quarter is primarily attributable to decreased accelerated income related to payoffs of acquired loans during the third quarter of 2021 and continued attrition of the purchased portfolio.

Yields on loans decreased to 4.24% during the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021 and 4.42% reported for the third quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million related to accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 was $913.3 million, with weighted average yields of 3.56%, compared with $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021 and $869.0 million and 4.00%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.8 billion during the third quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.37%, compared with $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.33%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020.

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company's total cost of funds moved two basis points lower to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the second quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased two basis points during the third quarter of 2021 to 0.11%, compared with 0.13% in the second quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.21% in the second quarter of 2021 to 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $12.7 million, or 14.2%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $76.6 million, compared with $89.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $13.8 million, or 19.6%, to $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $70.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $18.5 million reduction in mortgage pair-off fees compared with the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2021 from 2.77% for the second quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.06 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $2.39 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2021 by a $1.4 million servicing right impairment, compared with a recovery of $749,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.93 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.75 billion at June 30, 2021.

Service charge revenue increased $479,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income was flat in the third quarter of 2021 at $6.9 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increases in trust services income of $260,000, BOLI income of $217,000 and merchant fee income of $130,000, offset by a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $654,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 1.1%, to $137.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $135.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million related to bank premises and merger and conversion charges of $183,000, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $236,000 during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $120,000, or 0.1%, to $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $5.8 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $1.2 million decrease in data processing and telecommunications expense. These decreases were offset by increases in legal and other professional fees, loan servicing expenses and other mortgage expenses that are not expected to be recurring. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 54.07% in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 26.2%, compared with 23.3% in the second quarter of 2021. The increased rate for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of an adjustment to the Company's state tax liability. The Company's future effective rate is expected to be between 23% and 24%.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $22.53 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.26 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $14.82 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $343.6 million, or 2.4%. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 remained strong at $913.3 million, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 5% from the third quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2021, total deposits amounted to $18.83 billion, or 97.1% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.62 billion, or 40.4% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.01 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 63.8% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $2.90 billion, an increase of $253.7 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $295.0 million during the first nine months of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $27.46 at September 30, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.88% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $9.7 million, compared with a provision of $142,000 in the second quarter of 2021. This provision reversal was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of home prices and commercial real estate prices, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2021. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.6% of total loans, down from approximately 1.2% and 4.3% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was stable at 0.32% during the quarter. The Company recorded net recoveries in the third quarter of 2021 of $127,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was zero basis points for the quarter, compared with seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2022. Currently, $79,190,199 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 29, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-833-950-0062 for participants in Canada and 1-929-526-1599 for other international participants). The conference call access code is 162447. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until November 5, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 133904. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 81,680



$ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 294,969



$ 167,703

Adjusted net income $ 83,861



$ 87,548



$ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 287,155



$ 198,507





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.18



$ 1.27



$ 1.80



$ 1.36



$ 1.68



$ 4.25



$ 2.42

Diluted $ 1.17



$ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 4.23



$ 2.42

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.20



$ 1.25



$ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 4.12



$ 2.86

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.45



$ 0.45

Book value per share (period end) $ 41.66



$ 40.66



$ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 41.66



$ 36.91

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 27.46



$ 26.45



$ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 27.46



$ 22.46

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,439,845



69,496,666



69,391,734



69,252,307



69,230,667



69,445,270



69,243,280

Diluted 69,756,135



69,791,670



69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,772,084



69,403,104

Period end number of shares 69,635,435



69,767,209



69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,635,435



69,490,546

Market data

























High intraday price $ 53.63



$ 59.85



$ 57.81



$ 39.53



$ 27.81



$ 59.85



$ 43.79

Low intraday price $ 44.92



$ 47.44



$ 36.60



$ 22.37



$ 19.91



$ 36.60



$ 17.12

Period end closing price $ 51.88



$ 50.63



$ 52.51



$ 38.07



$ 22.78



$ 51.88



$ 22.78

Average daily volume 392,533



429,233



460,744



394,641



359,059



426,963



429,758





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.47 %

1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

1.84 %

1.18 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.51 %

1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

1.79 %

1.39 % Return on average common equity 11.27 %

12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

14.14 %

8.96 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.65 %

19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

21.38 %

17.84 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.44 %

3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

3.62 %

4.29 % Total cost of funds 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.26 %

0.60 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.22 %

3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.37 %

3.72 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 30.32 %

33.78 %

39.71 %

38.37 %

46.72 %

34.88 %

37.74 % Efficiency ratio 57.59 %

54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.61 %

55.34 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 56.56 %

54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

55.05 %

52.00 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.87 %

12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.87 %

12.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.88 %

8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

8.88 %

8.27 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.88 %

8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

8.88 %

8.27 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.99 %

4.13 %

4.25 %

4.48 %

4.63 %

3.99 %

4.63 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.87 %

12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.87 %

12.90 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,821



1,817



1,815



1,816



1,807



1,821



1,807

Retail Mortgage Division 749



759



765



748



734



749



734

Warehouse Lending Division 12



12



12



12



11



12



11

SBA Division 29



30



29



24



33



29



33

Premium Finance Division 67



68



70



71



71



67



71

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,678



2,686



2,691



2,671



2,656



2,678



2,656





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 12,374



$ 12,046



$ 11,806



$ 11,255



$ 10,998



$ 12,374



$ 10,998

Branch locations 165



165



165



164



170



165



170

Deposits per branch location $ 114,142



$ 110,655



$ 108,339



$ 103,401



$ 94,493



$ 114,142



$ 94,493



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 166,358



$ 167,761



$ 171,157



$ 171,971



$ 172,351



$ 505,276



$ 518,938

Interest on taxable securities 5,296



5,244



6,118



6,398



7,259



16,658



26,688

Interest on nontaxable securities 139



139



141



150



159



419



473

Interest on deposits in other banks 1,244



595



522



252



153



2,361



1,487

Interest on federal funds sold 9



12



12



12



12



33



134

Total interest income 173,046



173,751



177,950



178,783



179,934



524,747



547,720





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 5,106



5,775



6,798



8,870



11,822



17,679



50,197

Interest on other borrowings 6,279



6,124



6,175



6,457



5,574



18,578



23,226

Total interest expense 11,385



11,899



12,973



15,327



17,396



36,257



73,423





























Net interest income 161,661



161,852



164,977



163,456



162,538



488,490



474,297





























Provision for loan losses (3,984)



(899)



(16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



(21,462)



132,188

Provision for unfunded commitments (5,516)



1,299



(11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



(16,056)



13,581

Provision for other credit losses (175)



(258)



(173)



(291)



1,121



(606)



1,121

Provision for credit losses (9,675)



142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



(38,124)



146,890

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 171,336



161,710



193,568



164,966



144,856



526,614



327,407





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,486



11,007



10,829



11,465



10,914



33,322



32,680

Mortgage banking activity 56,460



70,231



98,486



95,192



138,627



225,177



278,885

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,154



1,056



1,016



965



1,039



3,226



2,949

Gain (loss) on securities 530



1



(12)



—



—



519



5

Other noninterest income 6,932



6,945



7,654



4,521



8,438



21,531



19,838

Total noninterest income 76,562



89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



283,775



334,357





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 79,671



85,505



95,985



92,466



96,698



261,161



267,812

Occupancy and equipment 11,979



10,812



11,781



12,709



13,805



34,572



39,640

Data processing and communications expenses 10,681



11,877



11,884



11,323



12,226



34,442



34,694

Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 377



622



547



1,156



802



1,546



3,950

Advertising and marketing 2,676



1,946



1,431



3,267



966



6,053



4,779

Amortization of intangible assets 3,387



4,065



4,126



4,190



4,190



11,578



15,422

Merger and conversion charges 183



—



—



—



(44)



183



1,391

Other noninterest expenses 28,242



20,934



23,044



26,005



25,049



72,220



79,825

Total noninterest expense 137,196



135,761



148,798



151,116



153,692



421,755



447,513





























Income before income tax expense 110,702



115,189



162,743



125,993



150,182



388,634



214,251

Income tax expense 29,022



26,862



37,781



31,708



34,037



93,665



46,548

Net income $ 81,680



$ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 294,969



$ 167,703





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17



$ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 4.23



$ 2.42





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 239,028



$ 259,729



$ 224,159



$ 203,349



$ 257,026

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,513,412



3,044,795



2,534,969



1,913,957



494,765

Time deposits in other banks —



—



249



249



249

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 684,504



778,167



859,652



982,879



1,117,436

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 64,451



29,055



—



—



—

Other investments 27,619



27,621



27,620



28,202



47,329

Loans held for sale 1,435,805



1,210,589



1,509,528



1,167,659



1,414,889





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,824,539



14,780,791



14,599,805



14,480,925



14,943,593

Allowance for credit losses (171,213)



(175,070)



(178,570)



(199,422)



(231,924)

Loans, net 14,653,326



14,605,721



14,421,235



14,281,503



14,711,669





















Other real estate owned 4,594



5,775



8,841



11,880



17,969

Premises and equipment, net 226,430



229,994



231,550



222,890



231,278

Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005

Other intangible assets, net 60,396



63,783



67,848



71,974



76,164

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 279,389



277,839



176,575



176,467



175,605

Deferred income taxes, net 4,329



9,081



22,367



33,314



53,039

Other assets 411,853



416,777



414,529



416,310



348,428

Total assets $ 22,533,141



$ 21,886,931



$ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 7,616,728



$ 6,983,761



$ 6,804,776



$ 6,151,070



$ 5,909,316

Interest-bearing 11,216,761



11,274,236



11,071,097



10,806,753



10,154,490

Total deposits 18,833,489



18,257,997



17,875,873



16,957,823



16,063,806

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,502



5,544



9,320



11,641



9,103

Other borrowings 425,375



425,303



425,231



425,155



875,255

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 125,830



125,331



124,833



124,345



123,860

FDIC loss-share payable, net —



—



—



—



19,476

Other liabilities 243,175



235,752



234,274



272,586



217,668

Total liabilities 19,632,371



19,049,927



18,669,531



17,791,550



17,309,168





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 72,016



72,008



71,954



71,754



71,703

Capital stock 1,922,964



1,920,566



1,917,990



1,913,285



1,911,031

Retained earnings 934,979



863,828



785,984



671,510



587,657

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 21,885



25,024



26,090



33,505



37,252

Treasury stock (51,074)



(44,422)



(44,422)



(42,966)



(42,960)

Total shareholders' equity 2,900,770



2,837,004



2,757,596



2,647,088



2,564,683

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,533,141



$ 21,886,931



$ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 20,550,330



$ 19,871,018



$ 19,531,823



$ 18,573,871



$ 18,018,261

Intangible assets 988,401



991,788



995,853



999,979



1,004,169

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,772,468



11,830,414



11,630,481



11,367,894



11,162,708

Average assets 22,087,642



21,538,894



20,734,414



19,876,338



19,810,084

Average common shareholders' equity 2,874,691



2,798,269



2,695,005



2,622,942



2,529,471



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 197,782



$ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 233,105



$ 39,266





























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —



—



—



—



—



—



78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



—



—



12,714

Total CECL adoption impact —



—



—



—



—



—



91,375





























Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



—



—



—





























Provision for loan losses (3,984)



(899)



(16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



(21,462)



132,188

Provision for unfunded commitments (5,516)



1,299



(11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



(16,056)



13,581

Provision for other credit losses (175)



(258)



(173)



(291)



1,121



(606)



1,121

Provision for credit losses (9,675)



142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



(38,124)



146,890





























Charge-offs 3,537



7,138



7,574



29,094



7,370



18,249



25,370

Recoveries 3,664



4,537



3,301



3,292



3,810



11,502



8,256

Net charge-offs (127)



2,601



4,273



25,802



3,560



6,747



17,114





























Ending balance $ 188,234



$ 197,782



$ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 188,234



$ 260,417





























Allowance for loan losses $ 171,213



$ 175,070



$ 178,570



$ 199,422



$ 231,924



$ 171,213



$ 231,924

Allowance for unfunded commitments 16,797



22,313



21,014



32,853



27,372



16,797



27,372

Allowance for other credit losses 224



399



657



830



1,121



224



1,121

Total allowance for credit losses $ 188,234



$ 197,782



$ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 188,234



$ 260,417





























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 858



$ 3,529



$ 2,370



$ 5,960



$ 1,715



$ 6,757



$ 4,687

Consumer installment 1,647



1,669



1,448



2,861



677



4,764



2,781

Indirect automobile 178



141



829



658



697



1,148



2,944

Premium Finance 605



1,194



1,343



2,240



1,158



3,142



3,893

Real estate - construction and development —



186



26



—



9



212



83

Real estate - commercial and farmland 210



27



1,395



17,284



2,977



1,632



10,220

Real estate - residential 39



392



163



91



137



594



762

Total charge-offs 3,537



7,138



7,574



29,094



7,370



18,249



25,370





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 1,986



625



727



754



470



3,338



1,135

Consumer installment 199



212



356



480



516



767



1,273

Indirect automobile 278



372



700



637



317



1,350



1,020

Premium Finance 649



2,466



1,122



605



1,224



4,237



2,584

Real estate - construction and development 45



84



167



125



182



296



692

Real estate - commercial and farmland 266



185



41



439



904



492



1,010

Real estate - residential 241



593



188



252



197



1,022



542

Total recoveries 3,664



4,537



3,301



3,292



3,810



11,502



8,256





























Net charge-offs $ (127)



$ 2,601



$ 4,273



$ 25,802



$ 3,560



$ 6,747



$ 17,114





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 58,932



$ 59,921



$ 71,189



$ 76,457



$ 138,163



$ 58,932



$ 138,163

Other real estate owned 4,594



5,775



8,841



11,880



17,969



4,594



17,969

Repossessed assets 152



226



840



544



258



152



258

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 7,472



4,874



5,097



8,326



7,003



7,472



7,003

Total non-performing assets $ 71,150



$ 70,796



$ 85,967



$ 97,207



$ 163,393



$ 71,150



$ 163,393





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.32 %

0.32 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.82 %

0.32 %

0.82 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) — %

0.07 %

0.12 %

0.70 %

0.10 %

0.06 %

0.17 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,217,575



$ 1,406,421



$ 1,611,029



$ 1,627,477



$ 1,879,788

Consumer installment 207,111



229,411



257,097



306,995



450,810

Indirect automobile 325,057



397,373



482,637



580,083



682,396

Mortgage warehouse 768,577



841,347



880,216



916,353



995,942

Municipal 624,430



647,578



659,228



659,403



725,669

Premium Finance 840,737



780,328



706,379



687,841



710,890

Real estate - construction and development 1,454,824



1,527,883



1,533,234



1,606,710



1,628,255

Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,409,704



6,051,472



5,616,826



5,300,006



5,116,252

Real estate - residential 2,976,524



2,898,978



2,853,159



2,796,057



2,753,591

Total loans $ 14,824,539



$ 14,780,791



$ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,683



$ 1,038



$ 930



$ 521



$ 459

Consumer installment 22



28



27



32



36

Indirect automobile 1,284



1,647



1,931



2,277



2,689

Real estate - construction and development 887



898



501



506



510

Real estate - commercial and farmland 43,895



46,025



43,398



36,707



73,763

Real estate - residential 29,521



31,570



33,324



38,800



28,777

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 77,292



$ 81,206



$ 80,111



$ 78,843



$ 106,234

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 112



$ 805



$ 854



$ 849



$ 1,002

Consumer installment 38



43



53



56



64

Indirect automobile 297



301



321



461



482

Real estate - construction and development 271



301



706



707



709

Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,715



7,103



2,233



1,401



19,942

Real estate - residential 2,687



2,515



2,818



2,671



4,477

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 10,120



$ 11,068



$ 6,985



$ 6,145



$ 26,676

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 87,412



$ 92,274



$ 87,096



$ 84,988



$ 132,910





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 14,562,058



$ 14,477,905



$ 14,204,219



$ 14,109,418



$ 14,506,555

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 87,757



100,750



135,213



108,541



151,501

Grade 7 - Substandard 174,724



202,134



260,369



262,947



285,537

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



—



—



19



—

Grade 9 - Loss —



2



4



—



—

Total loans $ 14,824,539



$ 14,780,791



$ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,004



$ 20,000



$ 23,868

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,082,413



2,461,092



2,145,403



879,481



467,188



2,566,401



428,386

Time deposits in other banks —



244



249



249



249



163



249

Investment securities - taxable 757,278



811,234



910,834



1,024,335



1,160,585



825,886



1,267,015

Investment securities - nontaxable 19,053



18,225



19,225



20,112



21,619



18,834



22,010

Other investments 27,622



27,620



27,516



31,552



64,656



27,586



72,561

Loans held for sale 1,497,320



1,705,167



1,284,821



1,281,762



1,507,481



1,496,548



1,569,337

Loans 14,685,878



14,549,104



14,453,975



14,752,664



14,688,317



14,563,835



13,772,102

Total Earning Assets $ 20,089,564



$ 19,592,686



$ 18,862,023



$ 18,010,155



$ 17,930,099



$ 19,519,253



$ 17,155,528





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,168,717



$ 6,874,471



$ 6,412,268



$ 5,970,672



$ 5,782,163



$ 6,821,256



$ 4,977,833

NOW accounts 3,447,909



3,314,334



3,182,245



2,968,596



2,718,315



3,315,803



2,483,383

MMDA 4,966,492



4,872,500



4,761,279



4,534,243



4,273,899



4,867,509



4,167,207

Savings accounts 908,189



876,887



823,039



793,414



749,314



869,684



695,238

Retail CDs 1,919,184



2,005,265



2,066,410



2,109,600



2,274,150



1,996,413



2,455,833

Brokered CDs 511



1,000



1,000



1,140



1,933



835



21,650

Total Deposits 18,411,002



17,944,457



17,246,241



16,377,665



15,799,774



17,871,500



14,801,144

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,133



6,883



9,284



9,929



10,483



7,085



12,849

FHLB advances 48,866



48,910



48,951



127,797



799,034



48,909



1,091,885

Other borrowings 376,489



376,376



376,260



376,295



272,443



376,376



270,407

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 125,567



125,068



124,574



124,091



123,604



125,073



124,814

Total Non-Deposit Funding 556,055



557,237



559,069



638,112



1,205,564



557,443



1,499,955

Total Funding $ 18,967,057



$ 18,501,694



$ 17,805,310



$ 17,015,777



$ 17,005,338



$ 18,428,943



$ 16,301,099



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 9



$ 12



$ 12



$ 13



$ 13



$ 33



$ 134

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,244



594



521



251



152



2,359



1,484

Time deposits in other banks —



1



1



1



1



2



3

Investment securities - taxable 5,296



5,244



6,118



6,398



7,260



16,658



26,688

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 176



176



178



190



202



530



599

Loans held for sale 10,618



11,773



10,827



9,705



10,365



33,218



38,055

Loans (TE) 156,861



157,112



161,473



163,532



163,352



475,446



484,605

Total Earning Assets $ 174,204



$ 174,912



$ 179,130



$ 180,090



$ 181,345



$ 528,246



$ 551,568





























Accretion income (included above) $ 2,948



$ 4,462



$ 6,127



$ 4,688



$ 6,525



$ 13,537



$ 22,663





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 808



$ 816



$ 926



$ 1,091



$ 1,394



$ 2,550



$ 5,433

MMDA 1,970



1,908



1,998



2,326



2,823



5,876



16,335

Savings accounts 129



122



124



143



112



375



416

Retail CDs 2,195



2,921



3,744



5,301



7,484



8,860



27,684

Brokered CDs 4



8



6



9



9



18



329

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 5,106



5,775



6,798



8,870



11,822



17,679



50,197

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4



5



7



8



9



16



74

FHLB advances 195



193



192



245



661



580



7,456

Other borrowings 4,640



4,683



4,638



4,635



3,558



13,961



10,556

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,440



1,243



1,338



1,569



1,346



4,021



5,140

Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,279



6,124



6,175



6,457



5,574



18,578



23,226

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 11,385



$ 11,899



$ 12,973



$ 15,327



$ 17,396



$ 36,257



$ 73,423





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 162,819



$ 163,013



$ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 491,989



$ 478,145



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.18 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.75 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.16 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.46 % Time deposits in other banks — %

1.64 %

1.63 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

1.64 %

1.61 % Investment securities - taxable 2.77 %

2.59 %

2.72 %

2.48 %

2.49 %

2.70 %

2.81 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.66 %

3.87 %

3.75 %

3.76 %

3.72 %

3.76 %

3.64 % Loans held for sale 2.81 %

2.77 %

3.42 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

2.97 %

3.24 % Loans (TE) 4.24 %

4.33 %

4.53 %

4.41 %

4.42 %

4.36 %

4.70 % Total Earning Assets 3.44 %

3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

3.62 %

4.29 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.20 %

0.10 %

0.29 % MMDA 0.16 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

0.16 %

0.52 % Savings accounts 0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.08 % Retail CDs 0.45 %

0.58 %

0.73 %

1.00 %

1.31 %

0.59 %

1.51 % Brokered CDs 3.11 %

3.21 %

2.43 %

3.14 %

1.85 %

2.88 %

2.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.18 %

0.21 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.21 %

0.68 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.31 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.34 %

0.30 %

0.77 % FHLB advances 1.58 %

1.58 %

1.59 %

0.76 %

0.33 %

1.59 %

0.91 % Other borrowings 4.89 %

4.99 %

5.00 %

4.90 %

5.20 %

4.96 %

5.21 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 4.55 %

3.99 %

4.36 %

5.03 %

4.33 %

4.30 %

5.50 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.48 %

4.41 %

4.48 %

4.03 %

1.84 %

4.46 %

2.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.38 %

0.41 %

0.46 %

0.55 %

0.62 %

0.42 %

0.87 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.06 %

3.17 %

3.39 %

3.43 %

3.40 %

3.20 %

3.42 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.22 %

3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.37 %

3.72 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.26 %

0.60 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,680



$ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 294,969



$ 167,703





























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges 183



—



—



—



(44)



183



1,391

Restructuring charges —



—



—



—



50



—



1,513

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 1,398



(749)



(10,639)



9,501



412



(9,990)



30,566

Gain on BOLI proceeds —



—



(603)



—



(103)



(603)



(948)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



—



—



53



268



—



3,005

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) —



—



—



235



470



—



3,061

(Gain) loss on bank premises 1,136



(236)



(264)



(30)



(97)



636



654

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (536)



206



2,290



(2,049)



(222)



1,960



(8,438)

After tax adjustment items 2,181



(779)



(9,216)



7,710



734



(7,814)



30,804

Adjusted net income $ 83,861



$ 87,548



$ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 287,155



$ 198,507





























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,756,135



69,791,670



69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,772,084



69,403,104

Net income per diluted share $ 1.17



$ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 4.23



$ 2.42

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.20



$ 1.25



$ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 4.12



$ 2.86





























Average assets $ 22,087,642



$ 21,538,894



$ 20,734,414



$ 19,876,338



$ 19,810,084



$ 21,462,501



$ 19,045,028

Return on average assets 1.47 %

1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

1.84 %

1.18 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.51 %

1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

1.79 %

1.39 %



























Average common equity $ 2,874,691



$ 2,798,269



$ 2,695,005



$ 2,622,942



$ 2,529,471



$ 2,789,979



$ 2,500,689

Average tangible common equity $ 1,884,622



$ 1,804,324



$ 1,696,946



$ 1,620,742



$ 1,523,066



$ 1,795,984



$ 1,486,579

Return on average common equity 11.27 %

12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

14.14 %

8.96 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.65 %

19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

21.38 %

17.84 %



























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q21, 3Q20 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 137,196



$ 135,761



$ 148,798



$ 151,116



$ 153,692



$ 421,755



$ 447,513

Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges (183)



—



—



—



44



(183)



(1,391)

Restructuring charges —



—



—



—



(50)



—



(1,513)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



—



—



(53)



(268)



—



(3,005)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges —



—



—



(235)



(470)



—



(3,061)

Gain (loss) on bank premises (1,136)



236



264



30



97



(636)



(654)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 135,877



$ 135,997



$ 149,062



$ 150,858



$ 153,045



$ 420,936



$ 437,889





























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 161,661



$ 161,852



$ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 488,490



$ 474,297

Noninterest income 76,562



89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



283,775



334,357

Total revenue $ 238,223



$ 251,092



$ 282,950



$ 275,599



$ 321,556



$ 772,265



$ 808,654





























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 162,819



$ 163,013



$ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 491,989



$ 478,145

Noninterest income 76,562



89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



283,775



334,357

Total revenue (TE) 239,381



252,253



284,130



276,906



322,967



775,764



812,502

Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities (530)



(1)



12



—



—



(519)



(5)

Gain on BOLI proceeds —



—



(603)



—



(103)



(603)



(948)

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 1,398



(749)



(10,639)



9,501



412



(9,990)



30,566

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 240,249



$ 251,503



$ 272,900



$ 286,407



$ 323,276



$ 764,652



$ 842,115





























Efficiency ratio 57.59 %

54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.61 %

55.34 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 56.56 %

54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

55.05 %

52.00 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,900,770



$ 2,837,004



$ 2,757,596



$ 2,647,088



$ 2,564,683



$ 2,900,770



$ 2,564,683

Less:

























Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005

Other intangibles, net 60,396



63,783



67,848



71,974



76,164



60,396



76,164

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,912,369



$ 1,845,216



$ 1,761,743



$ 1,647,109



$ 1,560,514



$ 1,912,369



$ 1,560,514





























Period end number of shares 69,635,435



69,767,209



69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,635,435



69,490,546

Book value per share (period end) $ 41.66



$ 40.66



$ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 41.66



$ 36.91

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 27.46



$ 26.45



$ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 27.46



$ 22.46



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 113,524



$ 110,670



$ 112,816



$ 112,964



$ 119,562



$ 337,010



$ 358,267

Provision for credit losses (9,578)



(3,949)



(23,904)



1,847



487



(37,431)



123,289

Noninterest income 17,896



16,171



16,738



15,659



15,265



50,805



47,506

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 40,020



37,814



42,723



38,668



39,718



120,557



121,762

Occupancy and equipment expenses 10,196



9,050



10,120



10,958



11,955



29,366



33,981

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 9,159



10,280



10,201



9,608



9,716



29,640



29,432

Other noninterest expenses 21,723



18,763



19,710



25,806



21,517



60,196



80,159

Total noninterest expense 81,098



75,907



82,754



85,040



82,906



239,759



265,334

Income before income tax expense 59,900



54,883



70,704



41,736



51,434



185,487



17,150

Income tax expense 17,784



14,196



18,456



13,992



13,453



50,436



5,146

Net income $ 42,116



$ 40,687



$ 52,248



$ 27,744



$ 37,981



$ 135,051



$ 12,004





























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 21,289



$ 22,533



$ 18,984



$ 19,908



$ 20,393



$ 62,806



$ 62,451

Provision for credit losses 1,678



5,647



(4,553)



(1,621)



15,051



2,772



17,471

Noninterest income 55,555



69,055



97,640



94,109



137,583



222,250



276,147

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 36,373



44,798



49,838



50,165



53,500



131,009



134,600

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,590



1,553



1,476



1,577



1,676



4,619



5,133

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,357



1,435



1,546



1,534



2,349



4,338



4,741

Other noninterest expenses 11,675



7,638



8,189



7,442



7,889



27,502



20,713

Total noninterest expense 50,995



55,424



61,049



60,718



65,414



167,468



165,187

Income before income tax expense 24,171



30,517



60,128



54,920



77,511



114,816



155,940

Income tax expense 5,076



6,408



12,627



11,535



16,112



24,111



32,751

Net income $ 19,095



$ 24,109



$ 47,501



$ 43,385



$ 61,399



$ 90,705



$ 123,189





























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 8,712



$ 8,720



$ 9,906



$ 9,017



$ 6,546



$ 27,338



$ 14,874

Provision for credit losses (291)



(155)



(145)



1,673



495



(591)



889

Noninterest income 1,037



1,333



980



1,113



1,064



3,350



2,751

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 264



278



330



296



266



872



685

Occupancy and equipment expenses —



1



1



1



1



2



3

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 59



68



49



101



73



176



169

Other noninterest expenses 200



30



33



26



28



263



150

Total noninterest expense 523



377



413



424



368



1,313



1,007

Income before income tax expense 9,517



9,831



10,618



8,033



6,747



29,966



15,729

Income tax expense 1,999



2,064



2,230



1,687



1,431



6,293



3,317

Net income $ 7,518



$ 7,767



$ 8,388



$ 6,346



$ 5,316



$ 23,673



$ 12,412



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 10,699



$ 12,882



$ 16,635



$ 14,909



$ 8,966



$ 40,216



$ 18,181

Provision for credit losses (1,104)



(607)



(547)



(2,997)



4,297



(2,258)



5,716

Noninterest income 2,070



2,677



2,611



1,247



5,106



7,358



7,953

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,320



937



1,382



1,233



1,572



3,639



5,660

Occupancy and equipment expenses 116



132



106



100



97



354



291

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 18



—



1



1



4



19



32

Other noninterest expenses 370



284



295



363



595



949



1,469

Total noninterest expense 1,824



1,353



1,784



1,697



2,268



4,961



7,452

Income before income tax expense 12,049



14,813



18,009



17,456



7,507



44,871



12,966

Income tax expense 2,530



3,111



3,782



3,666



1,577



9,423



2,723

Net income $ 9,519



$ 11,702



$ 14,227



$ 13,790



$ 5,930



$ 35,448



$ 10,243





























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,437



$ 7,047



$ 6,636



$ 6,658



$ 7,071



$ 21,120



$ 20,524

Provision for credit losses (380)



(794)



558



(412)



(2,648)



(616)



(475)

Noninterest income 4



4



4



15



—



12



—

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,694



1,678



1,712



2,104



1,642



5,084



5,105

Occupancy and equipment expenses 77



76



78



73



76



231



232

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 88



94



87



79



84



269



320

Other noninterest expenses 897



852



921



981



934



2,670



2,876

Total noninterest expense 2,756



2,700



2,798



3,237



2,736



8,254



8,533

Income before income tax expense 5,065



5,145



3,284



3,848



6,983



13,494



12,466

Income tax expense 1,633



1,083



686



828



1,464



3,402



2,611

Net income $ 3,432



$ 4,062



$ 2,598



$ 3,020



$ 5,519



$ 10,092



$ 9,855





























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 161,661



$ 161,852



$ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 488,490



$ 474,297

Provision for credit losses (9,675)



142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



(38,124)



146,890

Noninterest income 76,562



89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



283,775



334,357

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 79,671



85,505



95,985



92,466



96,698



261,161



267,812

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,979



10,812



11,781



12,709



13,805



34,572



39,640

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,681



11,877



11,884



11,323



12,226



34,442



34,694

Other noninterest expenses 34,865



27,567



29,148



34,618



30,963



91,580



105,367

Total noninterest expense 137,196



135,761



148,798



151,116



153,692



421,755



447,513

Income before income tax expense 110,702



115,189



162,743



125,993



150,182



388,634



214,251

Income tax expense 29,022



26,862



37,781



31,708



34,037



93,665



46,548

Net income $ 81,680



$ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 294,969



$ 167,703



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp