TE Connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2021

Q4 earnings per share exceed expectations; full year results demonstrating market outperformance and strength and diversity of portfolio
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 2021.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)
TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $3.8 billion, up approximately 17% versus prior year on a reported basis.
  • Operating margin expansion year over year with strong performance across all segments.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $2.40, and adjusted EPS were $1.69, an increase of 46% versus the prior year.
  • Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $774 million and free cash flow was $536 million.
  • Completed acquisition of ERNI Group AG (ERNI), a European connector manufacturer focused on factory automation markets.

Full Year Highlights

  • Net sales were $14.9 billion, up 23% from fiscal year 2020.
  • Operating margin expansion year over year, with increases across all segments.
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $6.77 versus a loss of $0.78 in fiscal year 2020, and adjusted EPS were $6.51, versus $4.26 in fiscal year 2020.
  • Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $2.7 billion and free cash flow was $2.1 billion, with approximately $1.5 billion returned to shareholders and over $400 million deployed for acquisitions.
  • Company set new ESG commitment to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by over 40% on an absolute basis by 2030.

"We had a strong finish to fiscal 2021 with sales and adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter exceeding expectations despite broader global supply challenges," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am very pleased with our teams' ongoing execution in a very dynamic backdrop. Our performance demonstrates the strength and diversity of our portfolio, which is reflected in sales and earnings above pre-COVID levels. We will continue to benefit from our leadership positions in long-term technology trends of electric vehicles, data and cloud, factory automation and renewable investments, which are enabling us to grow above the markets we serve. We expect to deliver continued growth in both sales and earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022."

First Quarter FY22 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.7 billion, reflecting an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $1.50 year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.60, up 9% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in information is provided here:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (888) 330-3417 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 960-0804.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2021.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
  • Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate.  More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 24,


September 25,


September 24,


September 25,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

3,818


$

3,261


$

14,923


$

12,172

Cost of sales 


2,555



2,292



10,036



8,437

Gross margin


1,263



969



4,887



3,735

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


384



352



1,512



1,392

Research, development, and engineering expenses


173



148



677



613

Acquisition and integration costs


8



9



31



36

Restructuring and other charges, net


38



113



233



257

Impairment of goodwill








900

Operating income


660



347



2,434



537

Interest income


3



2



17



15

Interest expense


(14)



(12)



(56)



(48)

Other income (expense), net


(22)





(17)



20

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


627



337



2,378



524

Income tax (expense) benefit


167



(109)



(123)



(783)

Income (loss) from continuing operations


794



228



2,255



(259)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes




2



6



18

Net income (loss)

$

794


$

230


$

2,261


$

(241)













Basic earnings (loss) per share:












Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.42


$

0.69


$

6.83


$

(0.78)

Income from discontinued operations




0.01



0.02



0.05

Net income (loss)


2.42



0.70



6.85



(0.73)













Diluted earnings (loss) per share:












Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.40


$

0.69


$

6.77


$

(0.78)

Income from discontinued operations




0.01



0.02



0.05

Net income (loss)


2.40



0.69



6.79



(0.73)













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: 












Basic


328



330



330



332

Diluted


331



332



333



332

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)














September 24,


September 25,


2021


2020


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,203


$

945

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41 and $29, respectively


2,928



2,377

Inventories


2,511



1,950

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


621



512

Total current assets


7,263



5,784

Property, plant, and equipment, net


3,778



3,650

Goodwill


5,590



5,224

Intangible assets, net


1,549



1,593

Deferred income taxes


2,499



2,178

Other assets


783



813

Total assets

$

21,462


$

19,242

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests,  and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

503


$

694

Accounts payable


1,911



1,276

Accrued and other current liabilities


2,242



1,720

Total current liabilities


4,656



3,690

Long-term debt


3,589



3,452

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


1,139



1,336

Deferred income taxes


181



143

Income taxes


302



252

Other liabilities


847



874

Total liabilities


10,714



9,747

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


114



112

Shareholders' equity:






  Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 336,099,881 shares authorized and 
   issued, and 338,953,381 shares authorized and issued, respectively


148



149

Accumulated earnings 


11,709



10,348

Treasury shares, at cost, 9,060,919 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively


(1,055)



(669)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(168)



(445)

Total shareholders' equity


10,634



9,383

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

21,462


$

19,242

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 24,


September 25,


September 24,


September 25,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income (loss)

$

794


$

230


$

2,261


$

(241)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes




(2)



(6)



(18)

Income (loss) from continuing operations


794



228



2,255



(259)

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:












Impairment of goodwill








900

Depreciation and amortization


179



181



769



711

Deferred income taxes


(292)



76



(354)



535

Non-cash lease cost


30



29



120



108

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


14



(14)



46



14

Share-based compensation expense


21



20



94



74

Other 


(16)



14



(61)



54

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:












Accounts receivable, net


120



(245)



(518)



(63)

Inventories


(74)



253



(556)



(89)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(5)



24



(19)



51

Accounts payable


(86)



1



560



(80)

Accrued and other current liabilities


63



105



173



(99)

Income taxes


45



(29)



106



(9)

Other


(19)



76



61



143

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities


774



719



2,676



1,991

Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities




1





1

Net cash provided by operating activities


774



720



2,676



1,992

Cash flows from investing activities:












Capital expenditures


(236)



(121)



(690)



(560)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


1



11



86



17

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(297)



(11)



(423)



(339)

Other


(8)



4



(10)



17

Net cash used in investing activities


(540)



(117)



(1,037)



(865)

Cash flows from financing activities:












Net decrease in commercial paper








(219)

Proceeds from issuance of debt






661



593

Repayment of debt


(2)





(708)



(352)

Proceeds from exercise of share options


37



26



167



55

Repurchase of common shares


(313)





(831)



(523)

Payment of common share dividends to shareholders


(164)



(159)



(647)



(625)

Transfers from discontinued operations 




1





1

Other


(1)



(2)



(28)



(34)

Net cash used in continuing financing activities


(443)



(134)



(1,386)



(1,104)

Net cash used in discontinued financing activities




(1)





(1)

Net cash used in financing activities


(443)



(135)



(1,386)



(1,105)

Effect of currency translation on cash


(4)



3



5



(4)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(213)



471



258



18

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,416



474



945



927

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,203


$

945


$

1,203


$

945













Supplemental cash flow information:












Interest paid on debt, net

$

18


$

19


$

58


$

50

Income taxes paid, net of refunds


80



62



371



257

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 24,


September 25,


September 24,


September 25,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(in millions)

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

$

774


$

719


$

2,676


$

1,991

Excluding:












Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts


(3)



39



9



34

Capital expenditures, net


(235)



(110)



(604)



(543)

Free cash flow (1)

$

536


$

648


$

2,081


$

1,482













(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Years Ended



September 24,



September 25,



September 24,



September 25,



2021



2020



2021



2020



($ in millions)



Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions

$

2,198





$

1,865





$

8,974





$

6,845




Industrial Solutions


1,017






959






3,844






3,713




Communications Solutions


603






437






2,105






1,614




Total

$

3,818





$

3,261





$

14,923





$

12,172





















































Operating

Income


Operating

Margin


Operating

Income


Operating

Margin


Operating

Income


Operating

Margin


Operating

Income (Loss)


Operating

Margin









Transportation Solutions

$

387


17.6

%


$

198


10.6

%


$

1,526


17.0

%


$

(93)


(1.4)

%

Industrial Solutions


134


13.2




85


8.9




469


12.2




412


11.1


Communications Solutions


139


23.1




64


14.6




439


20.9




218


13.5


Total

$

660


17.3

%


$

347


10.6

%


$

2,434


16.3

%


$

537


4.4

%


















































Adjusted

Operating

Income (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Margin (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Income (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Margin (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Income (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Margin (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Income (1)


Adjusted

Operating

Margin (1)

















Transportation Solutions

$

395


18.0

%


$

245


13.1

%


$

1,679


18.7

%


$

952


13.9

%

Industrial Solutions


162


15.9




133


13.9




557


14.5




522


14.1


Communications Solutions


149


24.7




95


21.7




465


22.1




260


16.1


Total

$

706


18.5

%


$

473


14.5

%


$

2,701


18.1

%


$

1,734


14.2

%

























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)






































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 24, 2021


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020


Net Sales

Growth (Decline)



Organic Net Sales

Growth (Decline) (1)





Acquisition/

(Divestitures)






Translation (2)



($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):


















Automotive

$

184


13.8

%


$

160


11.7

%


$

24


$

Commercial transportation


106


39.8




103


37.9




3



Sensors


43


16.3




38


15.4




5



Total


333


17.9




301


16.0




32



Industrial Solutions (3):


















Industrial equipment


96


33.1




91


31.5




5



Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas


(51)


(16.5)




(57)


(18.1)




4



2

Energy


5


2.6




15


7.7






(10)

Medical


8


4.7




8


4.7






Total


58


6.0




57


6.2




9



(8)

Communications Solutions (3):


















Data and devices


97


37.3




91


35.5




6



Appliances


69


39.0




65


35.7




4



Total


166


38.0




156


35.6




10



Total 

$

557


17.1

%


$

514


15.8

%


$

51


$

(8)
























































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 24, 2021


versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 25, 2020


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales





Acquisitions/


Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


(Divestitures)


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):


















Automotive

$

1,476


30.1

%


$

1,243


25.0

%


$

233


$

Commercial transportation


416


39.6




377


35.2




39



Sensors


237


26.6




119


13.4




29



89

Total


2,129


31.1




1,739


25.1




301



89

Industrial Solutions (3):


















Industrial equipment


299


27.2




253


22.7




46



Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas


(166)


(13.8)




(209)


(17.4)




25



18

Energy


21


2.9




30


4.1




20



(29)

Medical


(23)


(3.3)




(25)


(3.6)




2



Total


131


3.5




49


1.3




93



(11)

Communications Solutions (3):


















Data and devices


225


23.1




199


20.5




26



Appliances


266


41.5




242


37.2




24



Total


491


30.4




441


27.2




50



Total 

$

2,751


22.6

%


$

2,229


18.2

%


$

444


$

78



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended September 24, 2021


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)


Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)


















Adjusted



U.S. GAAP





Other Items (1) (2)


Tax Items (3)


(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

387



$

3


$

5


$


$


$

395


Industrial Solutions


134




4



24







162


Communications Solutions


139




1



9







149


Total 

$

660



$

8


$

38


$


$


$

706






















Operating margin


17.3

%















18.5

%





















Other income (expense), net

$

(22)



$


$


$

28


$


$

6






















Income tax (expense) benefit

$

167



$

(1)


$

3


$

(6)


$

(304)


$

(141)






















Effective tax rate


(26.6)

%















20.1

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

794



$

7


$

41


$

22


$

(304)


$

560






















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

2.40



$

0.02


$

0.12


$

0.07


$

(0.92)


$

1.69






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.


(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.


(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.






















TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)


Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)














Adjusted



U.S. GAAP





Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

198



$

11


$

36


$


$

245


Industrial Solutions


85




2



46





133


Communications Solutions


64






31





95


Total 

$

347



$

13


$

113


$


$

473



















Operating margin


10.6

%












14.5

%


















Income tax expense

$

(109)



$

(4)


$

(21)


$

56


$

(78)



















Effective tax rate


32.3

%












16.8

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

228



$

9


$

92


$

56


$

385



















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.69



$

0.03


$

0.28


$

0.17


$

1.16



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 24, 2021


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)


Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)


















Adjusted



U.S. GAAP





Other Items (1) (2)


Tax Items (3)


(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

1,526



$

18


$

135


$


$


$

1,679


Industrial Solutions


469




15



73







557


Communications Solutions


439




1



25







465


Total 

$

2,434



$

34


$

233


$


$


$

2,701






















Operating margin


16.3

%















18.1

%





















Other income (expense), net

$

(17)



$


$


$

28


$


$

11






















Income tax expense

$

(123)



$

(7)


$

(35)


$

(6)


$

(333)


$

(504)






















Effective tax rate


5.2

%















18.9

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

2,255



$

27


$

198


$

22


$

(333)


$

2,169






















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

6.77



$

0.08


$

0.59


$

0.07


$

(1.00)


$

6.51






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.


(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, $29 million of income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.


(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 25, 2020


(UNAUDITED)















































Adjustments









Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)


Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)














Impairment

of Goodwill (1)




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP






Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income (loss):




















Transportation Solutions

$

(93)



$

32


$

113


$

900


$


$

952


Industrial Solutions


412




8



102







522


Communications Solutions


218






42







260


Total 

$

537



$

40


$

257


$

900


$


$

1,734






















Operating margin


4.4

%















14.2

%





















Other income, net

$

20



$


$


$


$

(8)


$

12






















Income tax expense

$

(783)



$

(8)


$

(46)


$

(4)


$

550


$

(291)






















Effective tax rate


149.4

%















17.0

%





















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(259)



$

32


$

211


$

896


$

542


$

1,422






















Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (3)

$

(0.78)



$

0.10


$

0.63


$

2.68


$

1.62


$

4.26






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.


(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.


(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended December 25, 2020


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)


Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)














Adjusted



U.S. GAAP





Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

308



$

5


$

118


$


$

431


Industrial Solutions


76




4



38





118


Communications Solutions


64






11





75


Total 

$

448



$

9


$

167


$


$

624



















Operating margin


12.7

%












17.7

%


















Other expense, net

$

(1)



$


$


$


$

(1)



















Income tax expense

$

(60)



$

(2)


$

(32)


$

(29)


$

(123)



















Effective tax rate


13.8

%












20.1

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

375



$

7


$

135


$

(29)


$

488



















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.13



$

0.02


$

0.41


$

(0.09)


$

1.47



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.


(3) description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of October 27, 2021

(UNAUDITED)





Outlook for



Quarter Ending



December 24,



2021


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.50


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.12


Acquisition-related charges


0.03


Tax items


(0.05)


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

1.60










Net sales growth


5.0

%

Translation


0.6


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


(1.5)


Organic net sales growth (1)


4.1

%





(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-for-fiscal-year-2021-301409386.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.