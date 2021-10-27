Miss Universe, Dominican Republic Welcomes Carnival Mardi Gras To Her Home Country

AMBER COVE, Dominican Republic, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebrations on the inaugural cruise for Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras continued today in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, as the ship's Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez welcomed the ship to her home country. In conjunction with the visit, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy presented a $25,000 donation to Niños de Cristo home for girls in La Romana, which is a special cause for Kimberly.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy presented a $25,000 donation to Niños de Cristo home for girls. Pictured from left to right: Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez, and Mardi Gras Captain Vincenzo Alcaras.

"We are thrilled to bring our flagship, Mardi Gras, here to the Dominican Republic with our Godmother who is such an incredible ambassador for the beauty, hospitality and culture of this island," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "In honor of Kimberly, we also wanted to show our support for the amazing work she does with Niños de Cristo."

Mardi Gras was christened during a "Universe of Fun" celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Fla. The celebration marked the first ship naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the cruise industry's restart this summer. Godmother Kimberly blessed the ship in both English and Spanish and activated the traditional champagne bottle break, officially naming the ship.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship's 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. Mardi Gras is sailing year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean and calls on the Dominican Republic every other week.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as a third as-yet-unnamed XL-class ship in 2023.

