Fellow Raises $24M to Make Meetings Productive

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fellow , the meeting productivity and team management platform, today announced it raised $24M in Series A funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from iNovia, Felicis, Garage Ventures, Formentera and SVB. The funding will enable Fellow to empower managers and their teams to run productive meetings through collaborative agendas, assigned action items, and an expert-approved meeting template library. Over the last year, Fellow's customer count has more than tripled and so has the number of meetings hosted on the platform — with more than 2 million meeting agendas and notes hosted. The new funding brings the company's total funds raised to $30.5M.

"Unproductive meetings don't just waste the precious resource of time—they ultimately cost businesses $37B a year in the U.S. alone," said Fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Aydin Mirzaee. "Fellow helps solve this problem and also helps leaders manage their teams more effectively. As a purpose-built tool for meetings, Fellow supports every type of meeting out there—from one-on-ones to project kickoff meetings and stand-ups."

Companies use Fellow to drive engagement and productivity before, during, and after every meeting with:

Collaborative meeting agendas that give meetings a clear purpose and encourage participants to actively contribute.

Meeting action items that can be assigned to specific team members and carried forward for automated follow-up.

Meeting templates of all kinds—from project kickoffs to 1-on-1s, all hands, and more—that empower Fellow users to run meetings like experts.

Suggested questions for one-on-one meetings between managers and their direct reports.

Feedback features that allow managers to implement complete assessments and ask for feedback about meetings, projects, and processes.

Workspace Analytics to gain insight on meeting productivity and how often managers hold 1-on-1s with their direct reports.

Zoom, Google Meet, and MS Teams integrations to facilitate note-taking and decision documentation in virtual meetings.

Customers include Shopify, Hopin, GoCardless, and institutions such as Stanford University. The company is also rated the top meeting productivity software by G2's Grid Report .

"Fellow is a lifesaver for teams and managers everywhere. With the increase of remote work, meeting management has become a critical component for teams to optimize productivity," said Lainy Painter, partner at Craft Ventures. "Fellow is helping people have better, more productive meetings while also helping educate and equip leaders to manage more effectively."

"'Meetings' and 'delight' are not typically words that you hear in the same sentence," continued Mirzaee. "Fellow is changing that narrative so that every meeting is worth showing up to."

About Fellow

Fellow Insights Inc. (Fellow) is a meeting management software company focused on creating productive meetings and fostering collaboration between managers and team members. Our goal is to build a community of managers and leaders that want to continue to get better at their craft of leading teams and to supply them with software and resources to further their pursuit. Many industry leaders are making their meetings delightful with Fellow, including Shopify, GoCardless, Hubspot, Lemonade and Warby Parker. Learn more at https://fellow.app/ .

