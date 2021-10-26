Unisys donates 700 laptop devices to help close the digital divide in Philadelphia Providing laptop devices to local residents in need through PHLDonateTech

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitunity announces the generous donation of 700 laptop devices from Unisys, a global IT solutions company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa., to the PHLDonateTech initiative. This City of Philadelphia initiative calls on residents and businesses to donate devices—particularly laptops and computers—so they can be refurbished and distributed to residents in need across Philadelphia.

"Responsibility to our communities is a guiding principle at Unisys and using technology to benefit them is a core element of our commitment," said Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Unisys. "We are honored to partner with Digitunity and the City of Philadelphia to make these devices available to local organizations working to improve people's lives by boosting digital equity."

Digitunity works in a national coordination role for an extensive network of over 1500 digital inclusion organizations, including local nonprofit refurbisher Electric Access Foundation and Drexel University's ExCITe Center, all collectively working toward long-term systemic change and impact in the pursuit of digital inclusion and equity for all.

Greater Philadelphia businesses and individuals can donate computers in fair or good condition at https://digitunity.org/get-involved/give-equipment/, which will be repaired and donated to PHLDonateTech.

About Digitunity

Digitunity, an initiative of National Cristina Foundation, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has been connecting corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need since 1984. Visit www.digitunity.org .

PHLDonateTech is the City of Philadelphia's initiative to get devices to individuals and families across Philadelphia. Visit phila.gov/phldonatetech.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing, business process, and cybersecurity solutions. Learn more at www.unisys.com.

About EAF

Electronic Access Foundation (EAF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) refurbisher established for the purpose of donating surplus technology to other qualified charitable organizations in need. Visit www.e-access.org/

About Drexel University ExCITe Center

Drexel University's Expressive and Creative Interaction Technologies (ExCITe) Center brings people and resources across Philadelphia to catalyze change. For residents who are in need of a computer, visit https://drexel.edu/excite/community/digital-navigators .

