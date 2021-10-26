REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on November 2 to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 7878814. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

347-926-7709

ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902

brendan@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen, 212-600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

