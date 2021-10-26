Leading HR Software Provider, Paycor, Named A Top Workplace For Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (Nasdaq: PYCR) today announced it has been named a Top Workplace 2021 for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Practices by Energage. This coveted list celebrates companies with a welcoming and inclusive culture across all levels of an organization.

"The Top Workplace recognition underscores Paycor's commitment and actions in the DE&I space," said Amy Hull, Paycor's First-Ever Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "In light of our rapid growth and recently going public, it's clear that we are prioritizing DE&I in our workplace, so that it continues to surface in every part of the organization. We look forward to continued progress as laid out in our strategic—and actionable—plan for DE&I."

The October 2021 Top Workplaces National Awards honor companies in four culture excellence categories, including DE&I Practices, employee well-being, professional development, and remote work.

Over the past fiscal year, Paycor has taken a number of steps to advance its commitment to DE&I, including hiring a renowned industry leader to create and execute a strategic plan for DE&I, which includes universal education, and systemic changes that affect how the organization will operate future-forward, creating a public-facing Diversity Policy, and signing the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion—the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Paycor's DE&I strategy is guided by four pillars – (1) strategic education and awareness, (2) transparency in data, (3) equity of pay, hiring, and (4) treatment of targeted populations, and purpose and perspective. The company's commitment to DE&I is also reflected in its increased employee resource groups, which include categories such as Colorful Connections, PRISM (Pride, Raising Awareness, Involvement, Support and Mentoring Alliance), VALOR (Veterans & Loved Ones Resource), MAP (Mental Health Awareness Project) and Young Professionals. In partnership with McKinsey, Paycor has also offered leadership development opportunities to its Associates through the Black Leadership Academy.

