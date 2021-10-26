ionir Extends Support for CI/CD Pipeline Acceleration

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, a leader in Kubernetes Data Services, today announced updates to its cloud-native data services platform with new capabilities focused on CI/CD acceleration and performance. These technology enhancements provide extended support for optimizing DevOps pipelines.

Kubernetes, now considered the operating system of the cloud, reinvents the concept of infrastructure: everything is a resource, with no notion of fixed assets. Resources are fluid, transportable, orchestrated, and automated. ionir makes Kubernetes environments more resilient, simple, and more agile.

An optimal DevOps environment allows teams to operate and manage infrastructure to develop, test, integrate and deliver Kubernetes hosted applications. CI/CD methodology ensures that new code or code changes are tested, and production-ready applications and updates are delivered to the business. This is the heart of digital transformation, but it's not possible without appropriate tools and technologies.

ionir's platform, built from the ground up for and optimized to run in Kubernetes, provides essential data persistence, protection and mobility services that enable developers, operations and platform engineers alike to thrive in a DevOps environment.

Building on the company's existing offering, today's enhancements to the ionir platform now provide the following features:

Updates to mobility/cloning: Users have the ability to instantly clone volumes after they have been teleported to another location, and can view the contents on a remote system, which reduces cost and helps facilitate the movement of data across clouds.

Increased performance : ionir now supports a new class of volumes for high performance applications with low latency requirements. A heterogeneous install balances the ionir system on the hosting cluster in a more detailed way, which is key to efficiency and rightsizing infrastructure for each application.

New solution guides: A program of integrated technical guides provides validated solution architectures for common Kubernetes applications and tools such as Jenkins, MongoDB, JFrog, CircleCI, and others.

With these changes, enterprises can better take advantage of increasingly flexible cloud resources combined with DevOps. Accelerating the CI/CD pipeline speeds time to market for new applications and updates, getting applications in the hands of end users sooner. This helps organizations not only become more competitive and responsive to changing needs, but also enables more efficient use of valuable software development and operations resources.

The U.S. Patent Office recently awarded ionir its 13th patent in the space, for a system of synchronizing data containers and improving data mobility. A free trial of ionir is available here . ionir is also available through the Red Hat marketplace .

Marc Hornbeek, CEO, Engineering DevOps Consulting, said: "Digital transformation is imperative for modern enterprises and organizations to remain competitive. However, the transformation of many enterprises and organizations is seriously impeded by the challenges of integrating data into their DevOps application pipelines. A new DevOps Kubernetes Container Storage Platform is needed that can allow data instances to be orchestrated like applications using Kubernetes with the DevOps toolchains – a concept ionir has pioneered."

Mike Wall, CEO, ionir, said: "Our platform is built with a microservices architecture to best serve the needs of those using Kubernetes to develop enterprise applications. We have already mitigated the effects of data gravity, allowing data to move at the speed of applications, and we continue to provide enhancements to our platform in anticipation of customer needs and wants."

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native data services platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

