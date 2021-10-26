Director of U.S. Research and Co-Portfolio Manager Win Murray to Retire from Harris Associates L.P. in 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 18 years at Harris Associates, including 10 years as the director of U.S. research, Win Murray will retire at the end of July 2022. Mr. Murray has worked at Harris Associates, adviser to the Oakmark Funds and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, since 2003. He has served as co-portfolio manager of the Oakmark Select Fund since 2013.

"I'm immensely proud of my time at Harris Associates, particularly in building the research intern and associate infrastructure that should serve our clients well for many years to come," said Mr. Murray.

"Win excelled as an analyst and later distinguished himself as director of U.S. research. In that latter role, he was instrumental in building a talent pipeline that attracted some of the best and brightest investment minds in the business," said co-chairman Tony Coniaris.

Alex Fitch will assume the director of U.S. research responsibilities, effective immediately. Mr. Fitch joined Harris Associates in 2011 as an analyst and became the associate director of U.S. research in 2019.

"Win's passion for recruitment and talent development has had an invaluable impact on the firm and he leaves us with an outstanding team of investment professionals," said Mr. Fitch. "On behalf of the firm, I want to thank Win for all he has done for Harris Associates and wish him all the best in the years ahead."

Mr. Murray will step down as co-portfolio manager of the Oakmark Select Fund with this announcement. Bill Nygren and Tony Coniaris will continue in their roles as co-portfolio managers of the Oakmark Select Fund. Mr. Nygren has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 1996 and Mr. Coniaris became a portfolio manager for the Fund in 2013.

ABOUT OAKMARK AND HARRIS ASSOCIATES

The Oakmark Funds are a mutual fund family that utilizes a long-term value investment approach. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on the belief that superior long-term results can be achieved through investing in companies priced at a significant discount to what Harris Associates believes is a company's intrinsic value, with strong growth prospects and owner-oriented management teams. Oakmark's assets under management totaled approximately $62 billion as of September 30, 2021. More information about the Oakmark Funds is available at oakmark.com.

Harris Associates L.P., a Chicago-based investment management firm founded in 1976, serves as the adviser to the Oakmark Funds. Harris Associates also manages U.S., international and global portfolios for institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide. Including Oakmark, assets under management at Harris Associates totaled approximately $121 billion as of September 30, 2021. More information about Harris Associates is available at harrisassoc.com.

Before investing in any Oakmark Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, management fees and other expenses. This and other important information is contained in a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. For more information, please call 1-800-OAKMARK (625-6275).

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,182.5 billion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm is dedicated to advancing sustainable finance and developing innovative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) products. Natixis Investment Managers consults and partners with its clients and offers insight on markets and assumptions to better align strategies with long-term goals.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2021 is $1,402.5 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Manager. Excluding H2O Asset Management.

