Currax Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Ed Cinca to Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Strategic Alliance Management Appointment comes during period of accelerated growth for Currax and its lead asset, CONTRAVE®, the number one prescribed oral weight-loss brand medication in the US

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinical differentiated medicines – both branded and generic – today announced the appointment of Ed Cinca to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Marketing and Strategic Alliance Management, reporting to Currax's President and Chief Executive Officer, George Hampton.

As the SVP, Global Marketing and Strategic Alliance Management, Ed's role will be to lead worldwide commercial strategy for the entire Currax portfolio with a priority focus on CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), the number one prescribed oral weight-loss brand medication in the US. Ed will also oversee the Company's global partnerships and strategic alliances.

"Obesity is the number one preventable cause of death in the US and has accelerated in prevalence as a result of the pandemic. More must be done to help patients suffering from this disease," said Currax's President and CEO, George Hampton. "Currax is committed to this challenge and having Ed join our executive team increases our ability to support patients with obesity. His expertise in the category is unsurpassed and makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Prior to joining Currax, Ed most recently served as a Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NNI) Leadership Team Member and Vice President, Head of Cardiometabolic Portfolio, where he led the launches of Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy. He previously held the roles of Vice President, Sales Execution and Operations, as well as Senior Brand Director of Saxenda® at NNI. Ed earned an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Fordham University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Lehigh University. He is also a board member of the New York/New Jersey American Diabetes Association and member of Steps Together, an organization that supports families impacted by medical crises.

"Currax is an industry leader in the obesity space," said Ed Cinca. "I'm looking forward to applying my commercial experience in brand excellence and deep category expertise at such an exciting point in the Company's growth trajectory. I'm excited to help advance Currax's mission to enhance the lives of patients by providing access to life-changing medications that treat diseases such as obesity."

Last month, Currax celebrated the official opening of its new headquarters location and the future of Currax's business in the Nashville area.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC:

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription Medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com.

