Blueprint Capital Advisors Celebrates ROI NJ People of Color 2021

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO & Co-Founder Jacob Walthour, Jr. has been named to ROI NJ's People of Color Influencers for 2021. This is his second consecutive year being named to the list which highlights New Jersey's most influential people bringing diverse perspectives to New Jersey and its business community.

Blueprint CEO Jacob Walthour, Jr.

According to ROI NJ, "From his perch atop the state's largest Black-owned asset management firm, Blueprint Capital, Walthour has been relentless in advocating for equitable opportunities for minority businesses and people of color in the investment business."

Earlier this year the publication named Jacob to its Power List in Banking and Finance mentioning that he "Co-founded what has grown into one of the nation's largest Black-managed financial advisory firms and, from the platform, is tireless in promoting the need for more diversity in finance — including suing Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for not opening the state's investment arm to more firms of color."

Blueprint has filed the largest discrimination case in the State's history against Governor Phil Murphy, Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio and the New Jersey State Division of Investment. This case has highlighted the discriminatory practices of the Division of Investment and the disparate treatment Black-owned firms have received under Murphy and previous administrations.

ROI NJ previously reported on the suit. Click on this link to review the article: https://www.roi-nj.com/2020/07/15/opinion/for-walthour-suit-is-about-equal-opportunity-for-black-owned-businesses/

Blueprint Capital Advisors provides institutional investors access to "opportunistic" investment strategies. These strategies emerge from structural changes, deregulation, industry dislocations, under-capitalization, innovation and deleveraging and generally have low correlation to traditional asset classes.

Blueprint is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and serves pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and registered investment advisors through commingled fund, bespoke discretionary and advisory relationships.

ROI-NJ is an omnichannel business media company and is the authoritative source for news and connections impacting New Jersey's economic movers and shakers.

