World Lauds UAE for Becoming First Gulf Country to Commit to Net Zero Emission

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has taken note of UAE becoming the first country in the Gulf to commit to significantly reduce carbon footprint and will invest Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy to achieve this goal by 2050.

UAE attracted praise from all parts of the world, including world leaders who hailed the decision as a big step in the fight against climate change and will help build momentum globally with the Cop26 climate talks around the corner. The announcement was made on October 7 and the project was officially launched at the UAE Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces along with other important government functionaries.

The climate change plan of the UAE was appreciated by the world and its role as a major global citizen. Special Envoy to the President of the USA John Kerry appreciated the initiative in a tweet and said, "Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative is an example for other energy-producing nations. We must take strong action in this critical decade." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoped that other countries would also follow suit and do the same for combating climate change. He said, "Fantastic news that the UAE has become the first Gulf country to commit to Net Zero emissions by 2050. This is a significant step in tackling climate change and I hope more countries commit to Net Zero ahead of @COP26."

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, welcomed the announcement by the UAE and hoped that this initiative would also encourage other Gulf states. He said, "I welcome the announcement by the United Arab Emirates of its intention to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. I look forward to the UAE submitting a new #ClimateAction plan in line with this ambitious vision & encourage other Gulf states to follow this example ahead of #COP26."

Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 summit, termed the announced historic and said, "I am delighted the UAE has announced it will reach net zero carbon by 2050. As the first net zero-carbon commitment in the Gulf, this is an historic announcement".

"I look to others in the region to also announce ambitious climate action commitments ahead of Cop26."

The initiative has put UAE in the forefront in the fight against climate change and with its commitment for net-zero emissions, the country will set a benchmark for others to follow. The UAE net zero by 2050 strategic initiative is in line with the Paris Agreement in 2015, which was signed by 195 countries while the Cop26 conference scheduled for next month is the second global-scale summit.

The initiative is part of a longstanding commitment by the UAE to environment-friendly governance and the country has been financing green energy projects for the past 15 years with an investment of $15 billion in the sector.

