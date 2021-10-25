Gordian Capital Chooses SS&C to Support Leading Alternatives Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Gordian Capital, Asia's leading institutional fund management platform, with AUM USD7bn, has expanded its relationship with SS&C in Singapore and Japan. The platform, which leverages SS&C GlobeOp for fund administration, has added the Eze Investment Suite to its stack to support trading, portfolio and risk management. As a result, Gordian Capital will now take advantage of the integrated solution in Singapore and Japan, consisting of 25 hedge, private equity, real estate and fund-of-funds.

"We were looking for an order and execution management system that was robust, versatile, and capable of supporting a vast array of different strategies and investment styles for our growing client base," said Mark Voumard, CEO of Gordian Capital. "SS&C's solution provides stability, maturity and functionality we require to support our platform."

Gordian Capital's fund management platform provides institutional-grade infrastructure for new fund managers, ensuring they can meet regulatory and operational demands quickly and efficiently. In addition, its open architecture supports multiple pricing models and the full spectrum of liquid and illiquid strategies.

"Gordian Capital is an influential player in Singapore's asset management industry. We are pleased to support their growing business," said Frank Maltais, Sales Director, ASEAN, SS&C Eze. "SS&C provides the cutting-edge technology and services our clients need to help meet increasingly sophisticated investor demands."

Gordian Capital is a fully licensed and regulated asset management firm that handles the complexities of establishing and operating fully-regulated fund vehicles or managed accounts. Established in Singapore in 2005 by capital markets professionals and alternatives industry veterans active in Asia since the 1980s, we are Asia's leading independent institutional funds specialist, currently managing USD6.2 billion. Learn more at https://gordian-capital.com

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

