Goodyear's Mickey Thompson And Cooper Brands Sweep Top Three Podium Spots For SEMA New Product Awards Winning tires are among latest product developments introduced by Mickey Thompson and Cooper

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels' Baja Legend EXP off-road tire has claimed the coveted Best New Product Award, and Mickey Thompson's ET Street Front drag tire and Cooper Tire's Discoverer Snow Claw were named to the award's two Runner-Ups. Through these victories, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has earned a complete sweep of the award in the Tire and Related Product category.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Baja Legend EXP – a “Best New Tire” award winner at the 2021 SEMA Show in the Tire and Related Product categories – provides long-lasting tread life and exceptional cut and chip resistance, wet handling and braking performance. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

"Designing and creating the best tires for our customers is at the heart of what we do, and we are appreciative of SEMA for recognizing the new Baja Legend EXP and the ET Street Front tires," said Dominick Wycoff, president of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. "We understand the needs of consumers and are committed to producing quality and innovative tires that can help drivers hit the road with confidence."

SEMA's Best New Product Awards are presented to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products, and Baja Legend EXP, ET Street Front and Discoverer Snow Claw emerged in their respective categories, demonstrating exceptional performance.

"Our focus is on making quality tires that meet the needs of today's drivers wherever their journey takes them – even through the most extreme weather and demanding terrain," said Michiel Kramer, executive director, Product Marketing for Cooper Tire. "The technology that goes into our tires plays a crucial role in a vehicle's overall performance, and we are extremely proud to see Discoverer Snow Claw recognized for its innovation, technology and impact."

Mickey Thompson and Cooper's award-winning tires will be on display throughout the 2021 SEMA Show at booth 84180 and 45021, respectively. The featured tires provide drivers with many benefits, with product highlights including:

Baja Legend EXP: Features optimized tread design for maximum on and off-road grip and a smooth, quiet ride. The Baja Legend EXP's variable length and depth Sidebiters® provide a bold look, off-road traction and sidewall protection.

Discoverer Snow Claw: Features patented Snow Groove technology, which traps snow in the grooves of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. Rigorously snow-tested in four countries across three continents, Discoverer Snow Claw gives drivers confidence and grip on the road in the bitter cold, snow and ice.

ET Street Front: Provides the potential for quicker elapsed times with a DOT-approved front skinny design. ET Street Front is a lightweight tire that features radial construction and lower rolling resistance and was made for early-and late-model muscle cars, hot rods and street rods.

Discoverer Snow Claw is available for purchase at Cooper retail locations and more information can be found online at www.coopertire.com. To learn more about Baja Legend EXP and ET Street Front, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earned a clean sweep of the 2021 New Product Awards in the Tire and Related Product category, with Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Baja Legend EXP winning the “Best New Product Award,” and ET Street Front and Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw named the two Runner-Ups. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw was named a “Best New Tire” award Runner-Up at the 2021 SEMA Show in the Tire and Related Product categories Nov. 1, 2021. The tire is severe weather rated for winter and snow performance, holding the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, a key assurance for drivers. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ President, Dominick Wycoff, and Director of Product Management, Heather Tausch, pose with Bill Maher, senior vice president, Specialty Equipment Market Association, in celebration of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Baja Legend EXP and ET Front Street being named “Best New Tire” Winner and Runner Up at the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 1, 2021. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

Cooper Tire’s Executive Director of Product Marketing, Michiel Kramer, and Product Manager, Jenny Paige, pose with Bill Maher, senior vice president, Specialty Equipment Market Association, in celebration of Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw being named “Best New Tire” Runner Up at the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 1, 2021. (Jessica Yanesh for Goodyear)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company