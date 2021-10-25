Actor Will Roberts, NewsBlaze Gun Advisor, Announce On-Set Safety Livestream After Accident Involving Alec Baldwin

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Roberts and NewsBlaze announce an "On-Set Safety" livestream with industry experts on Monday 25 October at 2pm Pacific time, 3pm Mountain time, 4pm Central time, 5pm Eastern time. The livestream will talk about safety on movie and TV sets and will be found on the front page of NewsBlaze.com .

NewsBlaze and Will Roberts Announce On-Set Safety Livestream After Alec Baldwin Accident

On the panel with Will Roberts will be:

Michael Feifer - Director - Catch the Bullet

Victor Migalchan - Director/martial arts

Kevin E. West - SAG member / actor

Joey Dillon - union prop man and armorer https://www.joeydillon.com

Sean Berube - actor / former police and military

During the livestream, the panel will discuss what happens on a movie set or a television set with weapons and stunts, related to preparation and safety.

Will Roberts, a Guinness World Record holder for Cowboy six guns teamed up with NewsBlaze for a news story after the on-set accident involving Alec Baldwin, in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

The NewsBlaze story covered common misconceptions that were being talked about in social media this week. In the story, Will Roberts fielded answers to the most way-out misconceptions, and spoke about on-set gun-safety.

Read more at: https://newsblaze.com/usnews/national/will-roberts-explains-on-set-gun-handling-alec-baldwin-accident_181893/

This terrible movie set accident is a very sad situation for all involved and the many people who know or are close to Hutchins, Souza and Baldwin.

Readers can leave comments or questions at the end of the story. Those questions may be covered by the livestream panel, time permitting.

This live stream broadcast is presented by https://FilmFestivalLive.com and https://NewsBlaze.com

About Will Roberts the Actor

Will Roberts has been an SAG actor for 37 years. As a professional cowboy, Will is a Guinness World Record Gun Spinner, a whip artist and trick roping expert, with a variety of other talents, including clowning and dancing. Will was an on-air FOX Kids host for 7 years in Northern California and performed on the Las Vegas strip with the renowned Cirque du Soleil in "Viva Elvis." More recently Will appeared on the Ellen show as the dancing Dad.

Will was the set armorer and played the head bounty hunter in Netflix's "The Killer," shot in Brazil. His recent TV and films include "Lucifer," "Amazon," "The West and the Ruthless," Disney's "ABCD2" shot in India, and "Ibot," a feature film in distribution in China.

Will Roberts is a skilled voice talent, providing the high-quality voice-over for online and radio commercials. Connect with Will on twitter https://Twitter.com/WRobertsActor or Instagram https://Instagram.com/WillRobertsOfficial

For more information about Will, call JOHN CONROY Management, AUSTIN, TEXAS, PHONE: 713.542.8277 JOHNCONROYPHOTOGRAPHY@GMAIL.COM

Will Roberts can also be found at his websites.

https://HonestHuckster.com – Magician

https://TrickRopers.com – Cowboy

https://ActorWillRoberts.com – Actor

About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit https://NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

Media contact: Alan Gray, media@newsblaze.com, +61 8 8531 0254

