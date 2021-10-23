Unblinded Announces Business Development Immersion in Miami, Florida

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblinded is excited to hold a Business Development Immersion in Miami, Florida. Unblinded is an elite training program that has helped its clients grow their business, develop their super power of influence, and find more Money, Time and Magic in their everyday lives. Previous Immersions have led to exponential business and personal growth for attendees.

Unblinded Chief Visionary Officer Sean Callagy at Immersion in NJ, January 2020

Unblinded sees everyone as a superhero with at least one superpower.

You started your business, or went into the career you did, because you wanted to make your life, and the lives of those you love, easier.

Isn't that what a superhero does?

Attending the Immersion will help you in developing your superpower of Influence.

With influence you make the world what you want it to be (in an integrous, heart-centered way.)

You can get exactly what you want, exactly how you want it, and live each day the way you want to live it.

The Unblinded Formula was created by Sean Callagy, Esquire.

Visit us at unblindedmiami.com or call 732-672-9002 to get your ticket.

What is Unblinded? Unblinded is an elite mentoring and training program that teaches participants to increase their influence, self, and process mastery so they achieve all the Money, Time, and Magic they want in their world. Who is Sean Calagy? Sean started a law firm while $100,000 in debt, using his credit card. He sold that a short time later for 7 figures. He has since had successful business ventures, including a 125+ person law firm that operates in several states today. Sean surfs, swims with sharks, runs with bulls, and speaks from stages around the world including for Tony Robbins, Sales Force, Disney, Bristol Myers Squibb, and more. Sean started to use the Formula to disrupt how fundraising was done for non-profits helping to raise close to $4 million dollars. None of this may seem unusual but Sean has done all of this, and more, while being blind.

