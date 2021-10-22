U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Holds Hearing on Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, following the U.S. Congressional House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on House Resolution 445, the Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) released the following statement from EACC Chairman and Founder Deacon Yoseph Tafari.

"While we agree on the key tenant of H. Res. 445 to end the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region and allow for the flow of humanitarian assistance, today's Congressional hearing unfortunately reinforced that US policy in Ethiopia is misguided and misinformed. We're disappointed the resolution advanced and we will work with other lawmakers to introduce more effective legislation to bring peace and prosperity to Ethiopia.

"Despite the facts, US policymakers, as shown in H. Res. 445, fail to fully hold the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) accountable for the unprovoked attack of the Ethiopian Defense Forces on November 4, 2020. It is unspeakable to ask the Ethiopian Government to engage in talks with the TPLF terrorists, as H. Res. 445 does. The TPLF is a designated terrorist group and did not accept the Government issued unilateral ceasefire. More so, the TPLF continued the fighting that spread into the Afar and Amhara regions.

"The EACC asks for a complete surrender by the TPLF. With a full and unequivocal surrender by the TPLF, we welcome the Government of Ethiopia allowing the African Union to independently review and oversee the peace process and country-wide stabilization.

"We are, however, encouraged to see Rep. Chris Smith's (D-NJ) remarks explaining an amendment to H. Res 445, which is a more fair and balanced approach. The EACC will continue to work with Rep. Bass and other policymakers to ensure onerous economic sanctions or other measures with unintended consequences to the civilian people of Ethiopia do not make their way into U.S. policy."

--EACC Chairman and Founder Deacon Yoseph Tafari

Ethiopian American Civic Council: Is one the largest Ethiopian American diaspora community in the United States with approximately 750,000 supporters in all 50 states. The EACC represents all of the nearly 90 Ethiopian ethnic groups. The EACC is a US-based, 501(c) 4, nonprofit organization.

