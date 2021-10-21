Zapier Launches New Features at ZapConnect 2021 to Bring Automation to Everyone

The highly requested Transfer beta experience enables users to move data in bulk between business apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier , the leader in easy automation for businesses, announced new features and updates at ZapConnect to help bring automation to everyone. In his closing keynote, Zapier co-founder and President Mike Knoop unveiled Zapier's newest beta experience — Transfer .

Zapier (PRNewsfoto/Zapier)

Transfer allows Zapier users to move data in bulk from one app to another, making it easy to transfer critical data such as leads, sales, and customer records between apps. During the beta period, users can pick and choose which data to move — including historical data — and transfer it to any of the apps Zapier supports.

"Since Zapier began, customers have shared they want an easier way to work with bulk data. Starting today, all customers can use the beta experience of Transfer to move data in bulk and on demand," said Knoop at ZapConnect. "This launch is a signal of our ongoing commitment to listening and building for our global community of automation heroes."

Transfer Beta launches with the ability to move data from 20+ partners to any of Zapier's 3,000+ integrations, with plans to expand over the coming months. Users can move data from the following apps:

Google Sheets

Gmail

Google Forms

Excel

Salesforce

Facebook Lead Ads

Stripe

Eventbrite

Wufoo

Linkedin Lead Gen Forms

Airtable

Pipedrive

Shopify

Slack

Dropbox

Zoom

In addition to Transfer, Knoop also shared an array of updates to make current Zapier features more powerful, including:

Looping: Looping now enables users to rapidly iterate through line-item data and unlocks more robust eCommerce automation.

Paths: Expanded flexibility of the Paths features now give users more control over the logic that powers workflows.

Google Chrome extension: A reimagined extension for Chrome allows users to access business-critical automation anywhere on the web.

In 2022, Zapier plans to release updates to Zaps to increase reliability and stability, including the ability to create Zap drafts and restore Zaps to a previous version. Zapier is also exploring ways to reuse steps in Zaps.

To try Transfer, visit http://zapier.com/transfer .

About: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in easy automation for SMBs. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Try Zapier free: https://zapier.com

