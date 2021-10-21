Lumentum Receives Fujitsu Supply Chain Excellence Award for Optical Transport Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that Fujitsu Limited, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers, and content providers worldwide, presented Lumentum with the 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Award during the company's virtual Fujitsu ActivateNow Partner Summit.

"Lumentum is honored to receive this distinguished award from Fujitsu and it highlights our commitment to be a leading innovator and partner of choice to our customers," said Doug Alteen, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Transport. "I am proud of our team and their fantastic work in championing the adoption of next-generation ROADM architectures and enabling technologies that result in massively scalable, flexible, and faster optical networks."

Lumentum received the award in recognition of its outstanding performance, delivery, and service in increasing the production and stable supply of high-quality, high-performance optical components for the Fujitsu optical transmission system, Fujitsu Networking 1FINITY. Lumentum's optical solutions enable rapid bandwidth growth and flexibility for Fujitsu's open, simple, scalable physical ROADM architecture.

"We are pleased to recognize Lumentum for its commitment to exceed our expectations on high-quality solutions and on-time delivery," said Takashi Yamanishi, Fujitsu Senior Vice President and Head of Global Supply Chain Unit. "Lumentum's contributions advance our optical networking platform to meet and anticipate the industry's needs, and we are excited to grow our partnership."

Lumentum offers a comprehensive portfolio of vertically-integrated and award-winning optical solutions that enable increased optical network flexibility, capacity, and scalability. The company's wide range of high-value products address wavelength switching, amplification, monitoring, and high-speed optical transmission. For more information on Lumentum products, visit https://www.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

