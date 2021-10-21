Lathrop GPM Launches Increasing Diversity in Franchising Speaker Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lathrop GPM will launch its Increasing Diversity in Franchising speaker series on October 28, 2021. The educational and thought-provoking program is designed to increase ownership in franchising by underrepresented racial and ethnic groups – as both franchisees and franchisors.

Lathrop GPM's Increasing Diversity in Franchising's flagship event will be virtual on Thursday, October 28 (12 noon ET; 11 am CT; 10 am MT; 9 am PT). Dr. Marcia Chatelain, Professor, History and African American Studies, Georgetown. Dr. Chatelain is the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. She will discuss "Diversity in Franchising – Where Are We & How Can We Improve?" After her presentation, Justin Sallis, a franchise attorney and partner at Lathrop GPM, will moderate a panel discussion to include franchisor and franchisee representatives including John Lancaster, Vice President Emerging Markets Franchise Development of Choice Hotels International and Michael Layman, Vice President, Federal Government Relations of International Franchise Association (IFA).

Additional programs in coming months will address:

What is Franchising? What does it mean for business ownership?

For Franchisors: How to Increase Diversity Among Franchise Owners

Nitty Gritty Franchise Investment Advice: Top Ten Legal Tips

Franchise Investment – Access to Funding

With one of the world's leading franchise and distribution law practices, Lathrop GPM's Franchise Practice Group serves franchisors and master franchisees at all stages of development in markets across the world. The energetic and diverse group of more than 30 lawyers, paralegals, and other franchise professionals works in teams, creating a collaborative environment that brings clients a wide range of experience in virtually every facet of international and domestic franchising. Serving franchise clients is a priority for Lathrop GPM; many of the firm's attorneys who practice in other areas of business law also are experienced in advising and representing franchisors.

