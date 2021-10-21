Genuine Parts Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results in the third quarter, as the combination of our growth initiatives and the global market recovery drove positive sales trends, gross margin gains and improved operational efficiencies. Consistent execution of our strategic priorities also led to margin expansion and a second consecutive quarter of record earnings. The GPC team was largely able to manage through supply chain disruptions, allowing us to deliver quality customer service. In addition, we further improved our balance sheet and generated strong cash flow which allows for the ongoing deployment of capital for growth and productivity investments, bolt-on acquisitions, the dividend and share repurchases," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genuine Parts Company.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Sales were $4.8 billion, a 10.3% increase compared to $4.4 billion in the same period of the prior year. The improvement is attributable to a 7.6% increase in comparable sales, a 1.8% benefit from acquisitions and a 0.9% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other.

Net income from continuing operations was $228.6 million, or a diluted earnings per share of $1.59. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $232.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share in the prior year period. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $270.5 million, an increase of 14% as compared to $236.8 million a year ago. On a per share diluted basis, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.88, an increase of 15% compared to $1.63 per diluted share last year1 .

"The positive momentum in our Automotive and Industrial operations is encouraging," Mr. Donahue said. "As expected, our Automotive sales comparisons normalized to the mid- to high-single digit range, with our U.S. Automotive business generating the strongest growth among our regional operations. Industrial posted very strong sales growth, generating mid-teen sales comps for the second consecutive quarter, as the industrial economy continues its steady rebound. We also produced our 16th consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion and took additional steps towards a more productive operating structure."

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group

Sales for the Automotive Group were $3.2 billion in the third quarter, up 8.2% from 2020 and representing 66% of total Company revenues. The improvement was due to a 4.8% global increase in comparable sales, a 2.4% benefit from acquisitions and a 1.0% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other. Segment profit of $281.2 million was up 5.6% and the profit margin was 8.8% compared to 9.0% in the same period of 2020.

Industrial Parts Group

Sales for the Industrial Parts Group were $1.6 billion, up 14.5% from 2020 and representing 34% of total Company revenues. The improvement reflects a 13.4% increase in comparable sales, a 0.8% favorable impact from foreign currency and a 0.3% benefit from acquisitions. Segment profit of $165.8 million was up 31.9% and the profit margin was 10.3% compared to 8.9% in 2020, up 140 basis points.

Nine Months 2021 Results

Sales from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $14.1 billion, a 14.5% increase from $12.3 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the nine months was $642.8 million, or $4.44 per diluted share. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $740.8 million, or $5.12 per diluted share, an increase of 36% compared to $3.76 per diluted share last year1.

Balance Sheet Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated cash flow from continuing operations of $1.0 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company used $239.9 million in cash for investing activities, including $142.6 million in acquisitions and other investing activities and $138.2 million for capital expenditures in the nine months September 30, 2021. Cash used for financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $818.7 million, and $633.2 million of this was returned to shareholders, including $349.3 million in dividends and $283.9 million in share repurchases. Free cash flow was $870.0 million for the nine months September 30, 20211.

The Company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $919.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"Through nine months in 2021, we are pleased with our progress in driving profitable growth, strong cash flow and shareholder value. As we look ahead, the Company is well-positioned with the financial strength and flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities via investments in organic and acquisitive growth, while also returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and share repurchases. We are optimistic for the continued recovery in our Automotive and Industrial segments and improving fundamentals, and we are confident in our strategic plans to deliver long-term growth and margin expansion," Mr. Donahue said.

2021 Outlook

In consideration of several factors, the Company is updating its full-year 2021 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on July 22, 2021. The Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on our results.





For the Year Ending December 31, 2021



Current Outlook

Previous Outlook Total sales growth

12% to 13%

10% to 12% Automotive sales growth

14% to 15%

11% to 13% Industrial sales growth

10% to 11%

6% to 8% Diluted earnings per share

$5.92 to $5.97

$5.81 to $5.96 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$6.60 to $6.65

$6.20 to $6.35 Effective tax rate

Approx. 25%

Approx. 25% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow

$950 million to $1.15 billion

$900 million to $1.1 billion

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operations. The Company considers these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. The Company considers this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

Conference Call

Genuine Parts Company will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results of the quarter. A supplemental earnings deck will also be available for reference. Interested parties may listen to the call and view the supplemental earnings deck on the Company's website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com. The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789, conference ID 13723410. A replay will also be available on the Company's website or at 844-512-2921, conference ID 13723410, two hours after the completion of the call.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom ("U.K."), Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

1 Adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow referred in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the supplemental information presented below for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosures.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 4,818,849



$ 4,370,086



$ 14,067,301



$ 12,285,839

Cost of goods sold

3,108,082



2,842,020



9,126,614



8,079,108

Gross profit

1,710,767



1,528,066



4,940,687



4,206,731

Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,338,768



1,140,156



3,883,241



3,254,442

Depreciation and amortization

72,121



69,097



218,377



203,084

Provision for doubtful accounts

4,284



5,633



14,230



23,452

Restructuring costs

—



10,968



—



39,009

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



—



506,721

Total operating expenses

1,415,173



1,225,854



4,115,848



4,026,708

Non-operating (income) expenses:















Interest expense

14,958



25,788



50,127



72,218

Other

(18,338)



(21,241)



(79,728)



(46,017)

Total non-operating (income) expenses

(3,380)



4,547



(29,601)



26,201

Income before income taxes

298,974



297,665



854,440



153,822

Income taxes

70,389



64,747



211,649



162,059

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

228,585



232,918



642,791



(8,237)

Net loss from discontinued operations

—



(5,387)



—



(192,069)

Net income (loss)

$ 228,585



$ 227,531



$ 642,791



$ (200,306)

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.8150



$ 0.7900



$ 2.4450



$ 2.3700

Basic earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.60



$ 1.61



$ 4.47



$ (0.06)

Discontinued operations

—



(0.03)



—



(1.33)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.60



$ 1.58



$ 4.47



$ (1.39)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.59



$ 1.61



$ 4.44



$ (0.06)

Discontinued operations

—



(0.04)



—



(1.33)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.59



$ 1.57



$ 4.44



$ (1.39)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding

142,871



144,273



143,826



144,528

Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted stock awards

718



762



796



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

143,589



145,035



144,622



144,528



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,204,534



$ 2,960,379



$ 9,353,998



$ 8,038,863

Industrial

1,614,315



1,409,707



4,713,303



4,246,976

Total net sales

$ 4,818,849



$ 4,370,086



$ 14,067,301



$ 12,285,839

Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 281,150



$ 266,124



$ 807,586



$ 627,608

Industrial

165,754



125,620



441,459



348,481

Total segment profit

446,904



391,744



1,249,045



976,089

Interest expense, net

(14,167)



(25,221)



(47,853)



(69,965)

Intangible asset amortization

(25,311)



(24,223)



(78,239)



(70,219)

Corporate expense

(47,389)



(33,379)



(130,029)



(117,053)

Other unallocated costs (1)

(61,063)



(11,256)



(138,484)



(565,030)

Income before income taxes from continuing operations

$ 298,974



$ 297,665



$ 854,440



$ 153,822







(1) The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated costs:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Other unallocated costs:















Loss on software disposal (2)

$ (61,063)



$ —



$ (61,063)



$ —

Product liability damages award (3)

—



—



(77,421)



—

Goodwill impairment charge (4)

—



—



—



(506,721)

Restructuring costs (5)

—



(10,968)



—



(39,009)

Realized currency loss (6)

—



—



—



(11,356)

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (7)

—



—



—



13,448

Transaction and other costs (8)

—



(288)



—



(21,392)

Total other unallocated costs

$ (61,063)



$ (11,256)



$ (138,484)



$ (565,030)







(2) Adjustment reflects a loss on an internally developed software project that was disposed of due to a change in management strategy related to advances in alternative technologies. (3) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021 in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim. (4) Adjustment reflects the 2020 goodwill impairment charge related to the Company's European reporting unit. (5) Adjustment reflects restructuring costs related to the execution of the 2019 Cost Savings Plan. The costs are primarily associated with severance and other employee costs, including a voluntary retirement program, and facility and closure costs related to the consolidation of operations. (6) Adjustment reflects realized currency losses related to divestitures. (7) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs related to the S.P. Richards Headquarters and Distribution Center. (8) Adjustment reflects $8.5 million of incremental costs associated with COVID-19 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and costs associated with certain divestitures. COVID-19 related costs include incremental costs incurred relating to fees to cancel marketing events and increased cleaning and sanitization materials, among other things.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 919,097



$ 900,123

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts (2021 –

$44,807; 2020 – $46,885)

1,888,253



1,952,225

Merchandise inventories, net

3,748,418



3,419,383

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,226,416



1,103,554

Total current assets

7,782,184



7,375,285

Goodwill

1,890,821



1,829,946

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

1,409,886



1,449,446

Deferred tax assets

43,726



67,594

Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation (2021 –

$1,315,825; 2020 – $1,357,013)

1,107,374



1,141,419

Operating lease assets

1,040,724



1,024,453

Other assets

700,223



587,318

Total assets

$ 13,974,938



$ 13,475,461











Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 4,819,084



$ 4,030,319

Current portion of debt

—



206,335

Dividends payable

116,356



113,983

Other current liabilities

1,601,883



1,626,061

Total current liabilities

6,537,323



5,976,698

Long-term debt

2,432,539



2,700,616

Operating lease liabilities

781,750



779,468

Pension and other post–retirement benefit liabilities

254,727



248,488

Deferred tax liabilities

222,467



214,738

Other long-term liabilities

549,574



520,680

Equity:







Preferred stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized – 10,000,000 shares; none issued

—



—

Common stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized – 450,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding – 2021 – 142,503,493 shares; 2020 – 144,289,653 shares

142,503



144,290

Additional paid-in capital

118,223



113,249

Retained earnings

3,995,537



3,923,113

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,073,086)



(1,166,572)

Total parent equity

3,183,177



3,014,080

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

13,381



20,693

Total equity

3,196,558



3,034,773

Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,974,938



$ 13,475,461



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020 Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 642,791



$ (200,306)

Net loss from discontinued operations

—



(192,069)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

642,791



(8,237)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to

net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

218,377



203,084

Loss on software disposal

61,063



—

Share-based compensation

20,841



16,274

Excess tax (benefits) deficiencies from share-based compensation

(6,667)



375

Goodwill impairment charge

—



506,721

Realized currency and other divestiture losses

—



11,356

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

71,791



697,611

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

1,008,196



1,427,184

Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(138,206)



(105,428)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

24,184



11,675

Proceeds from divestitures of businesses

16,687



382,737

Acquisitions of businesses and other investing activities

(142,567)



(59,062)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations

(239,902)



229,922

Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

242,332



1,888,622

Payments on debt

(403,126)



(2,466,031)

Share-based awards exercised

(19,398)



(1,754)

Dividends paid

(349,293)



(339,294)

Purchases of stock

(283,886)



(95,719)

Other financing activities

(5,353)



(15,032)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(818,724)



(1,029,208)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:







Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

—



13,323

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

—



(11,131)

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations

—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued operations

—



2,192

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(20,639)



(6,959)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(71,069)



623,131

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

990,166



276,992

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 919,097



$ 900,123



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 228,585



$ 232,918



$ 642,791



$ (8,237)



















Adjustments:















Loss on software disposal (1)

61,063



—



61,063



—

Product liability damages award (2)

—



—



77,421



—

Goodwill impairment charge (3)

—



—



—



506,721

Restructuring costs (4)

—



10,968



—



39,009

Realized currency loss (5)

—



—



—



11,356

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (6)

—



—



—



(13,448)

Transaction and other costs (7)

—



288



—



21,392

Total adjustments

61,063



11,256



138,484



565,030

Tax impact of adjustments

(19,167)



(7,423)



(40,489)



(12,733)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 270,481



$ 236,751



$ 740,786



$ 544,060





The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.59



$ 1.61



$ 4.44



$ (0.06)



















Adjustments:















Loss on software disposal (1)

0.42



—



0.42



—

Product liability damages award (2)

—



—



0.54



—

Goodwill impairment charge (3)

—



—



—



3.51

Restructuring costs (4)

—



0.07



—



0.26

Realized currency loss (5)

—



—



—



0.08

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (6)

—



—



—



(0.09)

Transaction and other costs (7)

—



—



—



0.15

Total adjustments

0.42



0.07



0.96



3.91

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.13)



(0.05)



(0.28)



(0.09)

Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share

$ 1.88



$ 1.63



$ 5.12



$ 3.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

143,589



145,035



144,622



144,528





The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the financial information from period to period are presented in the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of goods sold

$ —



$ 604



$ —



$ 13,495

Selling, administrative and other expenses

61,063



—



138,484



8,213

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



—



506,721

Restructuring costs

—



10,968



—



39,009

Non-operating (income) expenses: Other

—



(316)



—



(2,408)

Total adjustments

$ 61,063



$ 11,256



$ 138,484



$ 565,030







(1) Adjustment reflects a loss on an internally developed software project that was disposed of due to a change in management strategy related to advances in alternative technologies. (2) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021 in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim. (3) Adjustment reflects the 2020 goodwill impairment charge related to the Company's European reporting unit. (4) Adjustment reflects restructuring costs related to the execution of the 2019 Cost Savings Plan. The costs are primarily associated with severance and other employee costs, including a voluntary retirement program, and facility and closure costs related to the consolidation of operations. (5) Adjustment reflects realized currency losses related to divestitures. (6) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs related to the S.P. Richards Headquarters and Distribution Center. (7) Adjustment reflects $8.5 million of incremental costs associated with COVID-19 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and costs associated with certain divestitures. COVID-19 related costs include incremental costs incurred relating to fees to cancel marketing events and increased cleaning and sanitization materials, among other things.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP

Total Net Sales Automotive

4.8 %

2.4 %

1.5 %

(0.5) %

8.2 % Industrial

13.4 %

0.3 %

0.8 %

— %

14.5 % Total Net Sales

7.6 %

1.8 %

1.3 %

(0.4) %

10.3 %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP

Total Net Sales Automotive

10.7 %

1.8 %

4.7 %

(0.8) %

16.4 % Industrial

8.9 %

0.6 %

1.5 %

— %

11.0 % Total Net Sales

10.0 %

1.3 %

3.6 %

(0.4) %

14.5 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 1,008,196



$ 1,427,184

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(138,206)



(105,428)

Free Cash Flow

$ 869,990



$ 1,321,756











For the Year Ending December 31, 2021



Current Outlook

Previous Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Approximately $250 million

Approximately $300 million Free Cash Flow

$950 million to $1.15 billion

$900 million to $1.1 billion

