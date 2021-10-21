Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - releases their second annual sustainability report

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti - makers of Host Defense Mushrooms - is pleased to announce the release of their second annual Sustainability Report. The 2020 Sustainability Report highlights their commitments in the areas of transportation, single-use plastic and packaging, and offset projects, and also offers a sneak-peek into some of the sustainability measures they employ on their farm in Washington state where they grow their own organic mushroom mycelium and fruit bodies.

For the second year in a row, Fungi Perfecti has gone beyond carbon neutral, offsetting their combined scopes 1 & 2 emissions by more than 10 times!

To become >10x climate positive, Fungi Perfecti first established their baseline and then reduced their internal emissions through increasing use of renewable energy and improving efficiency. Additionally, they sponsor high-impact carbon offsetting projects. With these combined efforts, Fungi Perfecti has gone beyond carbon neutral, offsetting more than ten times their combined scopes 1 & 2 baseline carbon emissions, making them >10x climate positive!¹

In reflecting upon their ongoing sustainability initiatives, Paul Stamets, founder of Fungi Perfecti, shares:

To help alleviate the climate crisis we face, simply committing to carbon neutrality is too little, too late. By offsetting >10x the carbon we emit, we are doing more than our share. We hope others will also adopt this >10x Climate Positive initiative.¹

Fungi Perfecti® is a member of the Climate Collaborative and has made climate impact reduction commitments in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, packaging, forestry, and transportation. And, in 2020 they supported a number of high-impact offset programs including:

Mootral "CowCredits": The Mootral Ruminant feed supplement significantly reduces enteric methane emissions from cattle, creating the world's first carbon credits from a reduction in enteric methane.

Sumatra Merang Peatland Project (SMPP): With one of the largest carbon-rich peat swamp areas in Sumatra - covering more than 150,000 hectares - the SMPP aims to protect and restore 22,922 hectares of a peatland ecosystem located in the Musi Banyuasin district in southern Sumatra .

Read more about the Fungi Perfecti commitment to sustainability! The Kulera Landscape REDD+ Program: This program was designed to reduce deforestation inby providing resources to encourage sustainable agriculture and land use, as well as protect forests that are home to endangered species such as the African elephant.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.*

