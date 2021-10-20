Sundial Growers Invites Investors to Submit Questions in Advance of the Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results ended September 30, 2021, after market close on November 11, 2021.

Following the release of its third quarter financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. MST) on November 12, 2021.

As Sundial seeks to engage with its valued investors in new ways, the Company is inviting the advance submission of questions for the management team to investors@sundialgrowers.com. When submitting a question, investors are encouraged to include their handle(s), if any, from social media platforms, so that Sundial may appropriately attribute the question. The management team will work to address a select number of advance investor questions during the third quarter financial results conference call. Questions must be submitted prior to November 10, 2021.

WEBCAST ACCESS

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/sundialgrowers20211112.html

REPLAY

The webcast archive will be available for three months via the link provided above. A telephone replay will be available for one month. To access the replay dial: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 or International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

When prompted, enter Replay Access Code: 8057#

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Our business is reported and analyzed under two operating segments: one being Cannabis and the other being Investments.

As a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities, our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced growers set us apart. Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

Our investment operations seek to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds and Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada. For more information on Sundial, please go to www.sndlgroup.com.

