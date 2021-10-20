Southern Careers Institute Partners with Building Talent Foundation to Fill Jobs in the Booming Residential Construction Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's labor market, thousands of skilled trade jobs go unfilled every year, as the construction industry struggles with a shortage of talent. Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is a Texas-based school that offers programs in trades and other vocational programs at eight locations across the state. As part of an ongoing effort to fulfill its mission, SCI is partnering with Building Talent Foundation (BTF) to fill the need for skilled technical workers in the residential construction industry.

"The missions of BTF and SCI align well. We both seek to train people for careers and place them with companies who need skilled employees," said Roy Hawkins, Director of Strategic Partnerships for SCI. "Working together, the goal is to improve individual lives and meet the talent needs of employers, all while strengthening our communities and the economy."

BTF notes three main challenges in the residential construction industry: a weak talent pipeline into the sector, a disconnect between training programs and employers' hiring needs, and a high turnover rate of newly-hired employees among trade contractors. To help SCI graduates navigate some of these challenges, the partnership outlines commitment from BTF to connect SCI graduates to employment and work-based learning opportunities with BTF employer partners. SCI graduates also benefit from premium access to BTF's JobsToBuild platform that facilitates connections between job seekers and employers in residential construction, with expert support by BTF's experienced career coaches.

"BTF is proud to partner with a vocational school like SCI that offers high quality skills training tailored to the current needs in the job market," said Branka Minic, CEO of Building Talent Foundation. "The partnership not only benefits SCI graduates looking to secure employment, but also positions BTF as a reliable provider of talent for our employer partners who are actively seeking skilled workers."

"BTF's mission is to educate people, especially youth, on the career opportunities available in the home building industry. But, they also need partners who can help people learn the necessary skills to qualify for these jobs," Hawkins explains. "At SCI, we realized that there was an immediate opportunity for us to work with BTF, particularly by placing our HVAC and Electrical Technician graduates with their partner homebuilding companies. It is a natural partnership."

About Southern Careers Institute

Southern Careers Institute began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that create employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. With eight convenient locations in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, Southern Careers Institute offers programs in:

Business : Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist

Beauty : Cosmetology Operator

Medical : Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician

Technology : Computer Support Specialist, Software Development, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer

Trades: Automotive Service Technician, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding

SCI also offers online and hybrid programs.

About Building Talent Foundation

Building Talent Foundation (BTF) is a nonprofit organization founded by the Leading Builders of America, 20 of the largest residential construction companies in the United States. BTF's mission is to advance the education, training, and career progression of young people and people from underrepresented groups, helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction. For more information, visit www.buildingTF.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Southern Careers Institute