Highgate Increases Investment In Sustainability Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leader in global real estate investment and hotel management, is announcing an upgrade to 100% renewable electricity, beginning with a majority of its select service properties as well as seventeen full-service hotels. The initiative will be certified by Green-e® Energy, the nation's leading independent certification and verification program for renewable energy.

"We're determined to be part of the solution to address climate change. According to the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the hotel industry needs to reduce its carbon emissions per room by 90 percent by 2050 in order to keep the industry within UN goals for reduced emissions," said Marianne Balfe, Highgate's Vice President of Sustainability. "This is a humbling statistic that highlights the importance of investments in renewable energy as a business imperative moving forward. The utilization of renewable energy is a simple and important step that the entire industry can and should be taking to reduce our collective impact. We are proud to be paving the way with aggressive and momentous sustainability efforts."

For this renewable energy initiative, all of the participating properties, which initially includes all of the Highgate-owned properties in the Highgate Select portfolio, have committed to third-party verification through Green-e® for 2022. The renewable energy purchase commitment will cover the entire building consumption for these Highgate hotels, allowing meetings and conferences that take place within them to be Green-e® certified.

The following full-service properties will be powered by 100% renewable electricity starting on January 1, 2022:

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki

Hotel Figueroa, Los Angeles

Hyatt Regency Bethesda

NoMo SoHo, New York

Park Central New York

Park Central San Francisco (to be rebranded as Hyatt Regency San Francisco in 2022)

Park Lane Hotel New York

Renaissance Las Vegas

The James New York – NoMad

The Knickerbocker Hotel, Times Square

The Newbury Boston

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort

The Westin Arlington Gateway

The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa

The Westin Long Beach

The Westin New Orleans Canal Place

WestHouse Hotel New York

Highgate is a member of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) and is the first hospitality company to become a signatory to REBA's Commercial Real Estate Principles, a foundational tool supporting the decarbonization of commercial buildings through energy optimization and renewable energy procurement. Highgate has also entered into a partnership with ENGIE Impact to implement solutions for sustainability reporting, achieving decarbonization, and overall environmental footprint reduction.

Highgate also announced the movement towards the elimination of single-use plastics. The initiative will include new partnerships with industry-innovating carbon-negative companies, phasing out single-use plastics in Highgate legacy hotel guest rooms, F&B outlets, meeting spaces and public spaces, along with sourcing renewable and compostable substitutes to common hotel supplies and amenities. Efforts will also include offering guests bulk shower amenities, filtered water refill stations, refillable water bottles and digital key entry.

Highgate will announce additional initiatives and partners in early 2022 that will complete the commitment of being truly a sustainable company. For more information, visit Highgate.com.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com.

