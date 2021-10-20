Famed Chef Alvin Cailan Partners as the New Face of Umami Burger and to Roll Out a New Global Inspiration at 1,000's of Umami Burger Locations Around the World

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the leading global food and beverage tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, is thrilled to announce the partnership of next generation culinary great Chef Alvin Cailan and Umami Burger. Chef Alvin Cailan has risen to become one of the most revered chefs in America with a focus on new American cuisine for a global audience. The partnership utilizes Chef Alvin Cailan's award winning mastery of meats and burgers, combining his skills with the popular gourmet hamburger chain Umami burger. The deal enhances C3's goal of continuing to give it's brands a national presence with expertise that surpasses all competition.

Chef Alvin Cailan's career spans a multitude of successes. He began his career in the kitchen of three star chefs Matt Lightner and David Lefebre, launched the internationally known Eggslut from a food truck on the streets of Los Angeles and went on to create the Unit 120 pop-up which helped launch the likes of popular concepts including Howlin Rays. In the beginning of 2020, Chef Cailan opened Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers, the in-demand downtown Chinatown burger shop that always has a line out the door. Throughout his career Cailan has focused on quality and taste to ensure the best experience for his customers.

Before solidifying his burger Empire, Cailan spent three years traveling the US as the host and star of the ever-popular The Burger Show on First We Feast and Complex Networks. Through these travels and explorations, Chef Cailan has learned almost everything one can know about the classic American burger and its many permutations. Now, overseeing all Umami burger creations he is bringing his culinary prowess and bevy of burger knowledge to both inspire and influence the Umami culinary team and all Umami patrons around the world.

"Chef Alvin Cailan's talent brings a refreshing spin to Umami Burger's delicious menu. With his talent I see the evolution of the Umami Burger brand," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of C3. Nazarian continued, "For C3, Umami Burger is one of our hallmark brands and we are constantly working to take our successful restaurants to the next level. We feel we have achieved that under Chef Alvin's watch and as part of UmamI Burger's next phase."

Chef Alvin Cailan is developing a new menu at Umami, in partnership with the culinary talent at C3, which will offer a mixture of new creations and spins on classics.

"As a son of the Los Angeles cultural mosaic, I'm excited to take a fan favorite, Umami Burger, and accentuate the fifth flavor by incorporating flavors from Filipino influences to classic American styles, offering a fresh new take the whole world can appreciate." - Chef Alvin Cailan.

Chef Alvin Cailan will be onsite during C3'Citizens New York culinary market opening this week as he finalizes Umami Burger's new menu and planned roll out nationwide among Umami Burger's national digital kitchen network and brick and mortar locations.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared digital kitchens, Citizens culinary markets and mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens GO app which launched in 2021. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, Ella Mia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Plant Nation and with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com .

