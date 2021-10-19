Inaugural Concordia Lexington Summit postponed to April 7-8, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia , the New York-based membership organization working to strengthen the partnering ecosystem, has postponed its inaugural Lexington Summit, which will now take place April 7-8, 2022 in Lexington, KY and digitally. The decision to move the Summit is due to enhanced COVID-19 protocols and in order to keep in-person attendees as safe as possible.

Concordia's first-ever U.S.-focused summit, the 2022 Lexington Summit will convene a variety of voices across the political spectrum and across sectors to advance civil discourse and understanding between the different socioeconomic worlds present in the U.S.. In line with Concordia's mission, we'll be creating impactful partnerships that not only address drivers of division and improve economic empowerment for all, but that also address the future of technology, trade, environmental sustainability, and much more.

Matthew Swift, Concordia's Co-Founder & CEO, commented: "At Concordia we are committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our community. By moving this inaugural summit to April 2022, we'll be able to ensure the highest level of COVID-19 in-person protocols, and look forward to a great convening in Lexington to discuss some of the most critical issues facing the U.S. heartland."

Concordia has announced a partnership with three academic units of the University of Kentucky : the J. David Rosenberg College of Law, the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and the College of Education. Concordia is also continuing its collaboration with Programming Sponsor Rubicon . Speakers will be announced over the coming weeks. To be the first to receive updates, fill out this form .

For press enquiries contact Rita Lockheart: rlockheart@concordia.net

About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

View original content:

SOURCE Concordia