Mongo Holdings Hires Anthony Gattuso as Chief Operations Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongo Holdings, the private investment entity of the Bierenbaum family office, has announced the hiring of Anthony Gattuso as their new COO. Gattuso will be responsible for driving the entity's investment growth and deepening the relationships with investment partners and customers.

Gattuso previously spent fifteen plus years with Marathon Petroleum Company (MPC) across the Midwest and Southeast in several areas such as petrochemicals, light product pricing, crude oil scheduling, & brand management. Most recently he was focused on fuel supply and marketing with MPC's branded and unbranded sales channels and was in Cincinnati, OH as the Region Manager for MPC's Heartland sales team covering MI, OH, KY, TN, & WV. Gattuso graduated magna cum laude with honors from Miami University (Oxford, OH) with a degree in Marketing, and holds an MBA with distinction from Bowling Green State University with a focus in Sales & Marketing.

"I'm honored to join the Mongo Holdings team and am in awe of what the company has been able to accomplish in the recent past. Having the privilege of working with the Bierenbaum family once again in my career, where I can leverage my experience from Marathon, is very exciting," said Gattuso in a recent statement. Barry Bierenbaum, Mongo Holdings Chairman & CEO also shared, "My relationship with Anthony dates back 10+ years to when he was our Territory Manager with Marathon. He is going to be a huge asset to our company, with his education, people skills, and industry knowledge. We are very excited to have him join our team."

With Gattuso's arrival, the Mongo Holdings team will now consist of:

Barry Bierenbaum – Chairman & CEO

Gail Bierenbaum - Chairwoman

Grant Jaax - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Anthony Gattuso - Chief Operations Officer

Hunter Izzo - Client and Investment Services Manager

