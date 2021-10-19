Mackenzie Investments Selects Bloomberg to Streamline and Automate ETF Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Mackenzie Investments (Mackenzie), a leading Canadian asset management firm, has adopted PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's advanced portfolio analytics and risk management solution, to support its ETF business.



Bloomberg

Mackenzie also uses Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management solution, to support its portfolio management workflows.

Through its use of PORT Enterprise, Mackenzie has been able to optimize the management of its ETF workflows, and benefit from the enhanced efficiencies that come from automating previously manual processes.

"We've been very pleased with PORT Enterprise's accuracy and its ability to help us minimize trade-errors and balance the trade-off between tracking-error and performance," said Konstantin Boehmer, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head, Fixed Income Team, Mackenzie Investments. "It's been an exceptional experience."

As a result of its adoption of PORT Enterprise, there has been minimal need for increased resources for Mackenzie to manage its expanding ETF business, which has grown to more than CAD 11 billion in just over five years.

In addition, the use of PORT Enterprise Scenario Analysis feature has enabled Mackenzie to consistently calibrate and fine tune passive ETF solutions.

"The Canadian ETF industry has expanded significantly in the last year and, as a result, our business has experienced rapid growth," said Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments. "As a leading Canadian ETF provider, we continuously strive to strengthen our processes and operating model. By working with a technology partner like Bloomberg, we've been able to continue to provide advisors and investors with the performance and value they need as they integrate ETFs into portfolios and navigate the markets."



"We are happy to support Mackenzie Investments as they focus on optimizing their ETF investments through PORT Enterprise's advanced tools," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Product at Bloomberg. "By providing our clients with scalable technology to help increase efficiency and realize meaningful workflow improvements we are providing them with the tools to meet their current and future technology needs."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM and PORT Enterprise, are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

