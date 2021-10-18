Mid-Cities Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas market through its partnership with Mid-Cities Dermatology.

Originally founded in 1977, Mid-Cities Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater DFW metroplex. Led by J. David Miller, MD, the Mid-Cities Dermatology team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care at its Bedford, TX location. Dr. Miller is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and completed his dermatology residency at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center.

Dr. Miller commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the Dallas-Fort Worth market for several years with a high level of patient satisfaction. Epiphany's mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care for our patients. I look forward to continuing to help Epiphany maintain its high standards of care."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Miller and his capable team. Through our interactions with Dr. Miller and their entire team, we have been impressed by their long-standing commitment to patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the DFW market."

Through this partnership, Mid-Cities Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Mid-Cities Dermatology's team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 68 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

