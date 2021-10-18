Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results; Achieves Strong Double-Digit Earnings Growth and Raises Guidance

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- Third-quarter sales of $10.9 billion increased 23.4 percent on a reported basis and 22.4 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
- Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.40, reflecting 42.9 percent growth versus the prior year.1
- Abbott projects full-year 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.55 to $3.65 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.00 to $5.10, reflecting growth of 38.4 percent at the mid-point versus prior year.2
- In August, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its Amplatzer® Amulet® device, which offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage – an area in the heart where blood clots can form.
- In August, Abbott announced results of the company's GUIDE-HF clinical trial, which showed Abbott's CardioMEMS® remote monitoring system can improve care for more patients living with heart failure. Abbott filed a Premarket Approval (PMA) supplement with the FDA for consideration of an expanded indication for CardioMEMS.
- In September, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its Portico® with FlexNav® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery.
- During the third quarter, Abbott acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots.
"We achieved another quarter of strong growth overall and across all four of our major business areas," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're particularly pleased with the continued advancements of our new product pipeline, including several recent launches in large, high-growth markets."
THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the third quarter 2021:
Total Company
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 3Q20
Sales 3Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total *
4,368
6,560
10,928
31.2
18.7
23.4
31.2
17.0
22.4
Nutrition
919
1,189
2,108
12.3
7.6
9.6
12.3
6.5
8.9
Diagnostics
1,947
1,965
3,912
71.8
30.5
48.2
71.8
28.0
46.8
Established Pharmaceuticals
--
1,265
1,265
n/a
15.1
15.1
n/a
15.3
15.3
Medical Devices
1,496
2,136
3,632
9.7
18.2
14.6
9.7
15.7
13.1
* Total Q3 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $11 million.
% Change vs. 9M20
Sales 9M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total *
11,787
19,820
31,607
33.6
31.4
32.2
33.6
27.3
29.6
Nutrition
2,628
3,624
6,252
7.8
10.7
9.5
7.8
8.7
8.3
Diagnostics
4,743
6,430
11,173
69.8
75.3
73.0
69.8
68.7
69.2
Established Pharmaceuticals
--
3,515
3,515
n/a
11.4
11.4
n/a
12.0
12.0
Medical Devices
4,385
6,233
10,618
23.1
25.5
24.5
23.1
19.0
20.7
* Total 9M 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $49 million.
n/a = Not Applicable.
Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average
Third-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $10.9 billion increased 23.4 percent on a reported basis and 22.4 percent on an organic basis.
Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales3, increased 11.7 percent on both a reported and organic basis in the third quarter.
Nutrition
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 3Q20
Sales 3Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
919
1,189
2,108
12.3
7.6
9.6
12.3
6.5
8.9
Pediatric
586
514
1,100
20.2
(0.8)
9.4
20.2
(2.2)
8.6
Adult
333
675
1,008
0.6
15.0
9.8
0.6
14.1
9.3
% Change vs. 9M20
Sales 9M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
2,628
3,624
6,252
7.8
10.7
9.5
7.8
8.7
8.3
Pediatric
1,622
1,637
3,259
8.9
0.5
4.5
8.9
(1.7)
3.4
Adult
1,006
1,987
2,993
6.0
20.9
15.5
6.0
18.9
14.2
Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.9 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Strong performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global Adult Nutrition sales growth of 9.8 percent on a reported basis and 9.3 percent on an organic basis.
Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 9.4 percent on a reported basis and 8.6 percent on an organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott's market-leading oral hydration brand, Pedialyte®, and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 20.2 percent.
Diagnostics
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 3Q20
Sales 3Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
1,947
1,965
3,912
71.8
30.5
48.2
71.8
28.0
46.8
Core Laboratory
291
1,001
1,292
2.4
12.2
9.9
2.4
9.9
8.1
Molecular
162
183
345
(26.2)
(23.1)
(24.6)
(26.2)
(25.0)
(25.6)
Point of Care
100
35
135
3.9
1.5
3.3
3.9
(0.1)
2.8
Rapid Diagnostics
1,394
746
2,140
161.4
118.5
144.7
161.4
115.0
143.3
% Change vs. 9M20
Sales 9M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
4,743
6,430
11,173
69.8
75.3
73.0
69.8
68.7
69.2
Core Laboratory
845
2,935
3,780
0.6
26.9
19.9
0.6
22.1
16.4
Molecular
431
651
1,082
0.5
23.5
13.2
0.5
17.6
9.9
Point of Care
289
112
401
4.0
2.5
3.6
4.0
(1.0)
2.6
Rapid Diagnostics
3,178
2,732
5,910
154.9
280.1
200.7
154.9
266.6
195.8
Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 48.2 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 46.8 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.9 billion in the third quarter, led by combined sales of $1.6 billion from Abbott's BinaxNOW®, Panbio® and ID NOW® rapid testing platforms. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide diagnostics sales increased 14.1 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and 12.5 percent on an organic basis.4
Compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 baseline, sales in Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, grew 5.8 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively, on a reported basis in the third quarter and grew 4.9 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, on an organic basis.5
Established Pharmaceuticals
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 3Q20
Sales 3Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
--
1,265
1,265
n/a
15.1
15.1
n/a
15.3
15.3
Key Emerging Markets
--
936
936
n/a
17.1
17.1
n/a
17.9
17.9
Other
--
329
329
n/a
9.7
9.7
n/a
8.5
8.5
% Change vs. 9M20
Sales 9M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
--
3,515
3,515
n/a
11.4
11.4
n/a
12.0
12.0
Key Emerging Markets
--
2,672
2,672
n/a
12.4
12.4
n/a
14.2
14.2
Other
--
843
843
n/a
8.1
8.1
n/a
5.4
5.4
Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 15.1 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 15.3 percent on an organic basis.
Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 17.1 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 17.9 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including China, Russia and India.
Other sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 8.5 percent on an organic basis.
Medical Devices
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 3Q20
Sales 3Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
1,496
2,136
3,632
9.7
18.2
14.6
9.7
15.7
13.1
Rhythm Management
266
305
571
9.6
15.3
12.6
9.6
12.7
11.2
Electrophysiology
192
293
485
(0.1)
17.6
9.9
(0.1)
15.9
8.9
Heart Failure
170
59
229
17.6
28.0
20.1
17.6
25.4
19.5
Vascular
219
425
644
(4.3)
6.3
2.5
(4.3)
3.9
0.9
Structural Heart
177
215
392
11.2
10.9
11.0
11.2
9.2
10.1
Neuromodulation
149
41
190
(12.5)
13.8
(7.9)
(12.5)
11.5
(8.3)
Diabetes Care
323
798
1,121
43.1
29.4
33.0
43.1
26.0
30.6
% Change vs. 9M20
Sales 9M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
4,385
6,233
10,618
23.1
25.5
24.5
23.1
19.0
20.7
Rhythm Management
776
881
1,657
18.5
21.2
19.9
18.5
14.9
16.6
Electrophysiology
580
823
1,403
21.8
26.2
24.4
21.8
20.9
21.3
Heart Failure
483
167
650
17.5
18.7
17.8
17.5
12.5
16.2
Vascular
684
1,292
1,976
8.9
16.7
13.9
8.9
11.2
10.4
Structural Heart
537
654
1,191
39.0
28.8
33.2
39.0
22.3
29.5
Neuromodulation
460
124
584
17.4
28.3
19.6
17.4
20.8
18.1
Diabetes Care
865
2,292
3,157
41.0
32.0
34.3
41.0
24.3
28.7
Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 14.6 percent on a reported basis in the third quarter and increased 13.1 percent on an organic basis. Strong growth in the quarter was driven by continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strong growth in Diabetes Care.
Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, Medical Devices sales increased 18.5 percent on a reported basis and 16.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.6
In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre® and Libre Sense™ sales were $968 million in the quarter, which represents sales growth of 41.6 percent on a reported basis and 38.8 percent on an organic basis.
During the quarter, Abbott continued to strengthen its Medical Devices portfolio with several new products, including:
- U.S. FDA approval of Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
- U.S. FDA approval of Portico with FlexNav transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for open-heart surgery.
- U.S. FDA approval of Amplatzer™ Talisman™ PFO Occlusion System to treat people with a patent foramen ovale – a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart – who are at risk of recurrent ischemic stroke.
- Abbott acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots.
ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE
Abbott projects 2021 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $3.55 to $3.65. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2021 of $1.45 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expenses to align its COVID-19 testing-related business with changes during the year in current and projected testing demand, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $5.00 to $5.10 for full-year 2021.
ABBOTT DECLARES 391ST CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On Sept. 15, 2021, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2021.
Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.
Abbott will live-webcast its third-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.
— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
1
Third-quarter 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 69.6 percent growth.
2
Full-year 2021 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects growth of 44.5 percent at the mid-point versus prior year.
3
In the third quarter of 2019, worldwide sales were $8.076 billion. In the third quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.908 billion. In the nine months of 2019, worldwide sales were $23.590 billion. In the nine months of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $5.360 billion.
4
In the third quarter of 2020, Diagnostics sales were $2.64 billion, which included COVID-19 testing-related sales of $0.9 billion.
5
In the third quarter of 2019, Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics sales were $1.177 billion and $111 million, respectively. In the third quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales for Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics were $47 million and $218 million, respectively.
6
In the third quarter of 2019, Medical Devices sales were $3.065 billion.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
3Q21
3Q20
%
Net Sales
$10,928
$8,853
23.4
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
4,423
3,966
11.5
Amortization of intangible assets
520
510
1.8
Research and development
672
580
16.1
Selling, general, and administrative
2,767
2,302
20.2
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
8,382
7,358
13.9
Operating Earnings
2,546
1,495
70.2
Interest expense, net
123
127
(3.3)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
4
(7)
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
(74)
(46)
63.1
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
2,493
1,421
75.3
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
393
189
107.3
1)
Earnings from Continuing Operations
2,100
1,232
70.4
Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes
--
--
n/m
Net Earnings
$2,100
$1,232
70.4
Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding
Specified Items, as described below
$2,518
$1,760
43.1
2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:
Continuing Operations
$1.17
$0.69
69.6
Discontinued Operations
--
--
n/m
Total
$1.17
$0.69
69.6
Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing
Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below
$1.40
$0.98
42.9
2)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,789
1,788
NOTES:
1)
2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
2)
2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $418 million, or $0.23 per share, for intangible amortization and other expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions and acquisitions, partially offset by a change in estimate to the restructuring actions recognized in the second quarter related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests to reflect current and projected demand.
2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $528 million, or $0.29 per share, for intangible amortization and impairment expenses and other net expenses primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and income from a litigation settlement.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
9M21
9M20
% Change
Net Sales
$31,607
$23,907
32.2
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
13,771
10,510
31.0
Amortization of intangible assets
1,533
1,624
(5.7)
Research and development
1,980
1,722
15.0
Selling, general, and administrative
8,276
7,126
16.1
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
25,560
20,982
21.8
Operating Earnings
6,047
2,925
106.7
Interest expense, net
370
373
(0.7)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
7
(3)
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
(214)
(25)
n/m
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
5,884
2,580
128.0
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
802
267
n/m
1)
Earnings from Continuing Operations
5,082
2,313
119.7
Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes
--
20
n/m
Net Earnings
$5,082
$2,333
117.8
Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding
Specified Items, as described below
$7,001
$3,940
77.7
2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:
Continuing Operations
$2.83
$1.29
119.4
Discontinued Operations
--
0.01
n/m
Total
$2.83
$1.30
117.7
Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing
Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below
$3.89
$2.20
76.8
2)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,791
1,785
NOTES:
1)
2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $97 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $87 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
2)
2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.919 billion, or $1.06 per share, for intangible amortization and other net expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation and acquisitions.
2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.627 billion, or $0.91 per share, for intangible amortization expense, impairment charges and other net expense primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and income from a litigation settlement.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
3Q21
As
Specified Items
As
% to Sales
Intangible Amortization
$ 520
$ (520)
$ --
Gross Margin
5,985
445
6,430
58.8%
R&D
672
(21)
651
6.0%
SG&A
2,767
(30)
2,737
25.0%
Other (income) expense, net
(74)
7
(67)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
2,493
489
2,982
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
393
71
464
Earnings from Continuing Operations
2,100
418
2,518
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$1.17
$0.23
$1.40
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $520 million and net pretax income of $31 million, primarily associated with a change in estimate to the restructuring actions recognized in the second quarter, partially offset by costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
3Q20
As
Specified Items
As
% to Sales
Intangible Amortization
$ 510
$ (510)
$ --
Gross Margin
4,377
705
5,082
57.4%
R&D
580
(21)
559
6.3%
SG&A
2,302
63
2,365
26.7%
Other (income) expense, net
(46)
(1)
(47)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
1,421
664
2,085
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
189
136
325
Earnings from Continuing Operations
1,232
528
1,760
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$0.69
$0.29
$0.98
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $510 million and other net expenses of $154 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses and litigation settlement income. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
9M21
As
Specified Items
As
% to Sales
Intangible Amortization
$ 1,533
$ (1,533)
$ --
Gross Margin
16,303
2,042
18,345
58.0%
R&D
1,980
(67)
1,913
6.1%
SG&A
8,276
(274)
8,002
25.3%
Other (income) expense, net
(214)
30
(184)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
5,884
2,353
8,237
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
802
434
1,236
Earnings from Continuing Operations
5,082
1,919
7,001
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$2.83
$1.06
$3.89
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.533 billion and other net expenses of $820 million, primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation, acquisitions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
9M20
As
Specified Items
As
% to Sales
Intangible Amortization
$ 1,624
$ (1,624)
$ --
Gross Margin
11,773
1,895
13,668
57.2%
R&D
1,722
(64)
1,658
6.9%
SG&A
7,126
(19)
7,107
29.7%
Other (income) expense, net
(25)
(111)
(136)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
2,580
2,089
4,669
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations
267
462
729
Earnings from Continuing Operations
2,313
1,627
3,940
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$1.29
$0.91
$2.20
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.624 billion and other net expenses of $465 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses and litigation settlement income. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:
3Q21
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax Income
Taxes on Earnings
Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$2,493
$ 393
15.7%
Specified items
489
71
Excluding specified items
$2,982
$464
15.5%
3Q20
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax Income
Taxes on Earnings
Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$1,421
$189
13.3%
1)
Specified items
664
136
Excluding specified items
$2,085
$325
15.6%
1)
2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:
9M21
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax Income
Taxes on Earnings
Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$5,884
$ 802
13.6%
2)
Specified items
2,353
434
Excluding specified items
$8,237
$1,236
15.0%
9M20
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax Income
Taxes on Earnings
Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$2,580
$267
10.4%
3)
Specified items
2,089
462
Excluding specified items
$4,669
$729
15.6%
2)
2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $97 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
3)
2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $87 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Restructuring and
Intangible
Other (c)
Total
Gross Margin
$ 16
$ (96)
$ 520
$ 5
$ 445
R&D
(4)
--
--
(17)
(21)
SG&A
(12)
(23)
--
5
(30)
Other (income) expense, net
6
--
--
1
7
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
$ 26
$ (73)
$ 520
$ 16
489
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)
71
Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 418
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.23
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with a change in estimate to the charges taken in the second quarter for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests to reflect current and projected demand.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device (IVDR) Regulations for previously approved products.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Restructuring and
Intangible
Other (c)
Total
Gross Margin
$ 16
$ 27
$ 510
$ 152
$ 705
R&D
(1)
(1)
--
(19)
(21)
SG&A
(28)
(9)
--
100
63
Other (income) expense, net
(2)
--
--
1
(1)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
$ 47
$ 37
$ 510
$ 70
664
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)
136
Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 528
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.29
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention and the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.
c)
Other primarily relates to the impairment of an intangible asset and the costs to acquire R&D assets, partially offset by income from the settlement of litigation.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years' tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Restructuring and
Intangible
Other (c)
Total
Gross Margin
$ 56
$ 433
$ 1,533
$ 20
$ 2,042
R&D
(9)
1
--
(59)
(67)
SG&A
(43)
(22)
--
(209)
(274)
Other (income) expense, net
3
1
--
26
30
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
$ 105
$ 453
$ 1,533
$ 262
2,353
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)
434
Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 1,919
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.06
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the year in current and projected testing demand.
c)
Other primarily relates to the costs related to certain litigation, the acquisition of a research and development asset, the impairments of an equity investment and an intangible asset, and the gain on the disposition of an equity method investment.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Restructuring and
Intangible
Other (c)
Total
Gross Margin
$ 61
$ 57
$ 1,624
$ 153
$ 1,895
R&D
(8)
(9)
--
(47)
(64)
SG&A
(83)
(36)
--
100
(19)
Other (income) expense, net
(3)
--
--
(108)
(111)
Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes
$ 155
$ 102
$ 1,624
$ 208
2,089
Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)
462
Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 1,627
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.91
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.
c)
Other primarily relates to impairment charges related to certain assets and the costs to acquire R&D assets, partially offset by income from the settlement of litigation.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years' tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
