Geneoscopy Appoints Dr. Haytham Gareer as Chief Medical Officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneoscopy Inc. , a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health, today announced it has named Haytham Gareer, MD, Ph.D. to serve as the company's Chief Medical Officer. A trained surgical oncologist, Dr. Gareer brings two decades of medical and clinical affairs experience and will serve a critical role in Geneoscopy's efforts to launch its non-invasive, RNA-FIT colorectal cancer screening test. Additionally, he will focus on expanding Geneoscopy's portfolio of gastrointestinal diagnostics, leveraging its proprietary and innovative RNA biomarker technology platform.

Dr. Haytham Gareer

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of test sensitivity, as well as providing a means for convenient, at-home screening options, especially for cancer," commented Dr. Gareer. "Geneoscopy's novel approach utilizes RNA extracted from patient stool samples and provides the sensitivity necessary to detect pre-cancerous polyps and early-stage disease. Although the initial focus is on colorectal cancer detection and prevention, the company's robust platform has the potential to address a broad range of unmet needs in managing gastrointestinal conditions. I am excited to join this talented team and drive its mission forward."

Most recently, Dr. Gareer served as Vice President, Global Head of Medical and Clinical Affairs for Olympus Corporation, responsible for leading clinical research efforts, collaborations with key medical advisors, and providing critical insights to support commercialization and technology development across the company's broad portfolio of medical products. Before joining Olympus, he was a practicing surgeon and endoscopist with international experience in Egypt, Italy, and Japan. Dr. Gareer received his MD in surgical oncology from Cairo University, National Cancer Institute, Egypt, and a Ph.D. in Surgical Sciences and Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Illnesses from the University of Verona, Italy. He holds a Masters in Minimal Invasive Surgical Technology from Italy, an MBA from Hult International Business School, and is currently completing a Masters in Applied Healthcare Economics and Outcomes Research from Jefferson University.

"We are pleased to welcome Haytham to the Geneoscopy team. He is a proven medical affairs leader with an impressive track record developing and executing successful clinical strategies, with key gastrointestinal clinical expertise," commented Andrew Barnell, Geneoscopy's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a very exciting time for the company, and Haytham's expertise will be critical as we accelerate towards several key clinical and development milestones."

To learn more about the CRC-PREVENT clinical trial and join the fight to help prevent colorectal cancer, visit https://cv.colonscreeningstudy.com/.

About Geneoscopy Inc.

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Geneoscopy's lead diagnostic uses stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas. This device was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA for its ability to reduce morbidity associated with colorectal cancer through advanced adenoma detection. Indicative of its breakthrough status, preliminary trials suggest that the diagnostic can detect these lesions at a higher rate than all existing noninvasive screening tests. Visit geneoscopy.com to learn more.

Geneoscopy Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this release includes information about Geneoscopy's future plans concerning its noninvasive molecular test that can detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas, and as such constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable estimates of future results or trends. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Geneoscopy's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its business plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such plans or objectives may not be achieved and the actual results may differ substantially from the projected results.

Geneoscopy: Reinventing Gastrointestinal Health (PRNewsfoto/Geneoscopy Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneoscopy Inc.