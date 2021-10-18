Berlin Invests in becoming a Hotspot for the R&D of Quantum Technologies

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin recently launched "Berlin Quantum Alliance" (BQA) to strengthen the research and development of quantum technologies in Germany's capital. The initiative pools the expertise of universities and research institutes and develops cooperations with Berlin's business community. Its goal is to sustainably expand existing expertise in quantum technology with the help of state funding in the amount of 25 million euros.

Berlin Business Office, USA (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Business Office, USA)

Michael Müller, Berlin's Governing Mayor and Senator for Science and Research highlighted its importance commenting, "Berlin is now a leading research metropolis and the right place for key technologies. With our excellent universities, research institutes and innovative companies, we have the best prerequisites for Berlin to develop into a true hotspot for quantum technologies. To this end, we have consistently invested in our city's innovation potential in recent years and are continuing to expand this support. Because every euro invested in science and research is good for all of Berlin and the best insurance for the future of our city."

BQA is based on a concept developed by researchers from prestigious institutions like the Free University of Berlin, Humboldt University of Berlin, Technical University of Berlin, Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems (FOKUS) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications (HHI). The Berlin-Brandenburg region has a strong expertise in photonics, a key technology for quantum technology (QT) applications and in the fields of quantum communication and sensor technology.

Ramona Pop, Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises also commented, "Like no other city, Berlin relies on future technology. By bundling the competencies of quantum technology in the Berlin Quantum Alliance, we are strengthening our science and business location. The development of quantum technologies is a constantly advancing field of research worldwide. It is therefore important for Berlin to play a part in this megatrend and create the foundation for new, future-proof jobs."

Experts expect the quantum computing market is projected to reach $64.98 billion by 2030 from just $507.1 million in 2019. Big tech companies have been investing heavily in this space, e.g., Microsoft, Google and Amazon (BI 2021).

The Berlin Business Office, USA is ready to help companies from the U.S. that are interested in this initiative and want to channel their ideas, needs and expertise into Berlin`s Quantum Alliance.

